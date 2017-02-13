Unified to Lane's End Upon Retirement

Multiple graded stakes winner Unified will stand at Lane's End Farm following his retirement from racing, the Central Kentucky farm announced Feb. 13.

Owned by Centennial Farms and trained by Jimmy Jerkens, the 4-year-old son of Candy Ride —Union City, by Dixie Union, impressed in his first starts, winning three of four races last year. He broke his maiden by three lengths on debut at Gulfstream Park going six furlongs in 1:08.95 and earning a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, the highest winning male Beyer in a maiden special weight of his generation, according to Lane's End. In his next start he won the Bay Shore Stakes (G3) on Wood Memorial day and followed that performance with a victory in the Peter Pan Stakes (G2) going nine furlongs in 1:47.14. Unified's time in the Peter Pan was faster than the 1:47.49 run in the 1992 edition by Lane's End's foundation stallion A.P. Indy. Unified was bred in Kentucky by Blue Devil Racing.

"Unified has lived up to all we thought from the beginning when he was showcased by Lane's End at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale," said Don Little Jr., president of Centennial Farms. He credited Dr. Steve Carr and Paula Parsons for selecting the colt, who sold for $325,000. "We look forward to his future success and could not be more thrilled knowing upon retirement, he will have a stall at Lane's End bringing his journey full circle."

Stakes-placed Union City was bred and raced by the late Edward "Ned" Evans. She is a full sister to the Demoiselle Stakes (G2) winner Dixie City, who was also bred and raced by Evans. Unified is from the immediate family of champion 2-year-old and influential sire Dehere.

"Candy Ride is among the best stallions in America, and his best son Twirling Candy is one of the most exciting young sires out there," said Will Farish of Lane's End. "Securing the breeding career of Unified ensures that Candy Ride's legacy will continue at Lane's End."