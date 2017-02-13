Contest Asks Fans to Name Sagamore-Homebred

Sagamore Racing today announced its fifth annual Thoroughbred Naming Contest where fans will have the opportunity to name a two-year-old Sagamore-homebred colt by Street Boss out of Circleofinfluence.

This year, fans are encouraged to submit names with a whiskey theme, inspired by Baltimore-based whiskey company, Sagamore Spirit. Name submissions will be accepted from February 13 - 27 here.

"This year's naming contest is a wonderful opportunity for us to tell the unique history between thoroughbred racing and rye whiskey, while celebrating Sagamore Racing's continued growth during our tenth year," said Hunter Rankin, president of Sagamore Racing. "We enjoy engaging with our loyal fan base and all followers of thoroughbred racing, especially through this contest. We look forward to selecting a winner for this promising two-year-old."

Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye Whiskey is an American whiskey with a unique mash bill and proofing process, which is cut to proof with the spring-fed water from Sagamore Farm. Sagamore drives this water 22 miles from the limestone spring at Sagamore Farm to their bottling facility at City Garage in Port Covington.

In addition to the whiskey theme, all name submissions must be in accordance with the guidelines set forth by The Jockey Club, the principle governing body dedicated to the registry of Thoroughbred Stud book. On March 7, which also marks "Unique Names Day," the Sagamore Racing team will reveal a list of finalists to be held to a vote. The winner will receive a tour of Sagamore Farm and the Sagamore Spirit Distillery.

The Sagamore-homebred colt to be named is sired by multiple graded stakes winner Street Boss (Kentucky), who also placed third in the 2008 Sentient Flight Group Breeders' Cup Sprint. Currently, the colt is training in Ocala, Florida with other Sagamore two-year-olds and is expected to return to Sagamore Farm this spring.

All Thoroughbreds, regardless of their actual date of birth, turn one year older on January 1 to keep age groups easily defined for race conditions.

For a complete list of horse naming guidelines and to submit a name, click here.