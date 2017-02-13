Southwestern Heat Dies Due to Colic

A & A Ranch reported Feb. 13 the loss last month of its improving sire Southwestern Heat due to colic.

Southwestern Heat, a graded-placed stakes winner by Gone West, was the first foal and first stakes winner produced by champion Xtra Heat (by Dixieland Heat), who was inducted into the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 13-year-old stallion was reportedly taken to Jenson Clinic Jan. 13 after showing signs of discomfort. He was euthanized after it was determined that he would not survive surgery, according to the farm.

Southwestern Heat finished 2016 as the third-leading New Mexico sire by earnings, giving A & A Ranch a sweep of the top three spots on the state's general leading sire list with leader Attila's Storm and second-ranked Diabolical. Out of five crops to race, he's sired 34 winners, including leading earner and black-type stakes winner Bryn's Fancy Pants, who has earned nearly $250,000 and is still racing.

Xtra Heat won or placed in 32 black-type stakes from 2000 through 2003. She was named 2001 Eclipse champion 3-year-old filly after winning the Prioress Stakes (G1), Stonerside Beaumont Stakes (G2), and the Cicada Stakes (G3). She also placed second in the Penske Auto Center Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) and the Test Stakes (G1). She has produced three black-type runners and two other winners out of nine foals to race.