California Breeders Honor State Assemblyman Gray

California State Assemblyman Adam Gray has been honored as recipient of the prestigious Sen. Kenneth L. Maddy Award, presented by the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association at its annual awards banquet.

"Adam has been a great supporter of racing and agriculture in the state and CTBA is honored to present him with such a prestigious award," said Doug Burge, president of CTBA.

Gray, a Democrat representing the 21st District that includes his native Merced, is only the second legislator to receive the award, which is named for the late California senator who was a great friend of the California Thoroughbred industry and a force behind a bill that brought licensing relief to tracks. The only other recipient of the award was Sen. Andy Vidak in 2014.

"It is an honor to receive the Senator Kenneth L. Maddy Award," Gray said. "California horse racing and the breeding of quality California-bred Thoroughbreds is synonymous with Senator Maddy.

"California is at the forefront of producing top-quality Thoroughbred racehorses, which are able to compete and win races throughout the country and the world. Two words—California Chrome."

Gray authored a bill in 2016 that will save $1 billion in worker's compensation costs and he worked tirelessly on an Internet poker bill that would have boosted race purses by $60 million. Gray also has been committed to preserving and protecting agricultural water rights.

Gray, first elected in 2012, is chairman of the Assembly's Governmental Organization Committee and serves on committees for aging and long-term care, agriculture and appropriations.

The CTBA works diligently at all governmental levels to create the optimum legislative climate to maximize the profitability of California breeders and the overall popularity and growth of Thoroughbred racing.

