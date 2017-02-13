Tammy O'Brien to Join Tattersalls

Tattersalls has appointed Tammy O’Brien in the role of international client relations and strategic development. O’Brien, will join the Newmarket-based firm March 1 and will continue to be based in Ireland.

A well-known and highly respected figure throughout the global racing and breeding industry, O’Brien joins Tattersalls after more than 20 years with Coolmore in Tipperary, most recently in the role of racing manager with primary responsibility for overseeing the Coolmore string at Ballydoyle Stables reporting directly to owners John Magnier, Derek Smith, and Michael Tabor.

“I am proud to have spent more than 20 years working for a team respected and admired throughout the world and it is appropriate that I will be joining another firm which sets standards to which others aspire,” O’Brien said. “The Tattersalls ethos combines a unique history and complete integrity with a global vision, and I am enormously looking forward to representing the company throughout Britain, Ireland, and further afield.”

Tattersalls Chairman Edmond Mahony said O’Brien’s experience will be welcomed.

“To say that Tammy brings with her a wealth of experience would be a massive understatement. She has achieved a huge amount in the racing and bloodstock industry over more than 20 years with Coolmore and is known and respected throughout the world,” Mahony said. “Tammy’s role will perfectly complement our existing Bloodstock Sales and Marketing teams with whom she will work closely."