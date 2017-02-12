Almanaar: American Success for British Breeding

Shadwell Stud and leading stallion Dubawi secured another grade 1 victory in America Feb. 11 through the British-bred Almanaar in the Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T).

The 5-year-old was bred by owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's operation out of his homebred Bahhare mare Baqah, who won three times for Freddy Head, including the 2004 Prix de Sandringham (G2) for 3-year-old fillies in France. She also finished third in the group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket against fillies and mares.

It was a 27th individual top-flight winner as a stallion for Dubawi, who stands for £250,000 ($265,940) at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket. The son of Dubai Millennium has become a shining light of the British breeding industry, producing such champions as Makfi, Al Kazeem, and last year's Juddmonte International and Coronation Cup winner Postponed.

Almanaar also started off his racing career with Head in France, where he won four times, including two group 3 events at Chantilly. He was transferred to Chad Brown's care last year and appeared twice before in North America, with his best effort a narrow second in last month's Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park.

Stepped up slightly in trip to nine furlongs for the $350,000 prize on the same course in Florida, he settled in mid-pack by Joel Rosario and began to deliver his challenge on the turn for home. Almanaar stayed out of trouble in the middle of the track and powered through to score by three-quarters of a length.

"It was lovely to see, especially with a homebred," said Shadwell's racing manager, Angus Gold. "He's quite a big horse for a Dubawi. He had quite a nasty stifle cyst as a young horse and was given plenty of time.

"He had a few problems but did well in France. I suggested Sheikh Hamdan send him to America and he had rather disappeared off the radar. He is obviously improving as he gets older. He always looked like he was going to win."

It was the biggest success for Baqah, who has also produced the four-time winner Funon.

"Baqah was very good, one of the best of the Bahhare mares there ever was," Gold said. "She's 16 and hasn't bred a lot, but this is obviously a very good horse. We've had the family all the way back to (dam) Filfilah and (grand-dam) El Rabab, who was by Roberto. They could all run a bit."