Gary Stevens has been cleared to resume his riding career in March after undergoing surgery for the replacement of his right hip Dec. 21.

"The doctor is very happy. I don't have to see him again for a year," the 53-year-old Hall of Fame jockey said Feb. 11 at Santa Anita Park. "He released me to start getting on horses (March 1) and I'll start riding races early March."

Stevens also underwent knee replacement surgery in 2014 and returned to ride after that operation.