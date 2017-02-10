12-year-old Owner Hannah Schlenk Wins First Race

Hannah Schlenk (left), just 12 years old, won her first race as a horse owner Feb. 10 at Turfway Park

Twelve-year-old Hannah Schlenk collected her first win as a Thoroughbred owner Feb. 10, when her 6-year-old gelding, Rous, got the best of a photo finish in Turfway Park's third race (VIDEO).

Schlenk inherited Rous from her mother, Jayme Tewell, who died Sept. 1.

Schlenk, a sixth grader at Grigsby Intermediate School in Granite City, Ill., is growing up around Thoroughbreds and the racetrack. Her father, Damon Schlenk, is a groom for Rous' trainer, Vernon Obermeier.

Schlenk took out her owner's license in December, and the gelding's start Friday was his fourth in her name.

Ridden by Orlando Mojica in the mile claiming race, Rous stalked the pace on the outside, made his move in the final turn, led into the stretch, and held on to win by a nose over Hello People. In his 33 starts, Rous has four wins, three seconds, and two thirds.