Weekend Stakes Rundown: Tampa in the Spotlight

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week Tampa Bay Downs gets the spotlight with three graded stakes Saturday. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 11

4:03 p.m.—$150,000 Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Al Shaqab Racing's Sandiva will likely be making her final start before being bred to 2016 Donn Handicap (G1) winner Mshawish . A group 3 winner as a 2-year-old in England, the Todd Pletcher-trained Sandiva captured the 2015 edition of the Suwannee River and would have been the likely favorite in last year's running had she been entered.

4:15 p.m.—$150,000 Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs

The 10-horse field features three graded stakes winners—Inspector Lynley, Kasaqui, and Kaigun. Kaigun is the only multiple graded winner, with a trio of grade 2 victories—the 2014 Play the King Stakes, 2014 Seabiscuit Handicap, and 2016 Pan American Stakes.

4:34 p.m.—$350,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T) at Gulfstream Park

The field for the Turf Handicap is as solid as one could ask for at this time of year, with grade 1 victors Divisidero, Beach Patrol, and defending race winner Lukes Alley all passing the entry box. Divisidero and Lukes Alley, however, ended up chasing Flatlined last time out, when the 5-year-old gelding rallied from well back to win the Jan. 14 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream to earn his first graded stakes victory.

4:45 p.m.—$250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs

It will be go-time for Janis Whitham's unbeaten homebred McCraken when the field goes to post. One of the more highly regarded classic prospects for 2017, the Ian Wilkes-trained son of Ghostzapper gets his first chance to make good on his buildup when he makes his seasonal debut.

4:50 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

In the absence of champions Songbird and Stellar Wind, who are still working toward their 2017 debuts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Vale Dori has been scooping up plenty of cash in the older female division in Southern California. The 5-year-old Asiatic Boy mare again appears to be well situated for a third straight two-turn grade 2 victory.

5:05 p.m.—$350,000 Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2) at Gulfstream Park

During his sophomore season of 2016, Sharp Azteca raced exclusively against other 3-year-olds, winning the Pat Day Mile Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs and the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes at Laurel Park. Sharp Azteca is undefeated in three starts at the one-turn-mile distance.

5:15 p.m.—$150,000 Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs

The second stage of Isabella Sings' career is already in the works. But before the 5-year-old daughter of Eskendereya transitions from top-flight runner to broodmare for her owner and breeder Siena Farm, she is being given every opportunity to capitalize on the strong form her connections hope she passes on.

5:29 p.m.—$200,000 Arcadia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

With a new ownership group and under the guidance of trainer Phil D'Amato for the first time, Conquest Enforcer set the pace, took pressure, and dug in to win the Dec. 26 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T). But with the new year comes a new challenge. In his first two starts against older horses, the Into Mischief colt has finished third each time.

5:38 p.m.—$125,000 Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park

Oaklawn Park's road to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) begins with the Martha Washington. Westrock Stables' Torrent could spell trouble for the rest of the cast. The Blame filly notched a one-mile allowance optional claiming win at Oaklawn Jan. 20 after breaking from post 10.

11:02 p.m.—$150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship at Delta Downs

This year’s Championship has attracted 2015 winner The Pickett Factor, as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in earnings.

Sunday, Feb. 12

5 p.m.—$200,000 San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Five maiden winners will look to break through for their first graded score in the San Vicente. The race featured eventual classic winners Nyquist and Exaggerator in 2016, and while the 2017 field lacks the proven talent those two provided at the time, there appears to be ample upside.