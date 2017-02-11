Weekend Stakes Rundown: Tampa in the Spotlight

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week Tampa Bay Downs gets the spotlight with three graded stakes Saturday. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 11

4:03 p.m.—$150,000 Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Al Shaqab Racing's Sandiva will likely be making her final start before being bred to 2016 Donn Handicap (G1) winner Mshawish  . A group 3 winner as a 2-year-old in England, the Todd Pletcher-trained Sandiva captured the 2015 edition of the Suwannee River and would have been the likely favorite in last year's running had she been entered.

Suwannee River S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sea Coast (IRE)Tyler Gaffalione121Christophe Clement6/1
22Sharp Kitty (KY)Elvis Trujillo117Amy Tarrant20/1
33Puca (KY)Jose Lezcano117William I. Mott15/1
44My Sweet Girl (KY)Luis Saez119Barclay Tagg20/1
55Elysea's World (IRE)Joel Rosario117Chad C. Brown8/1
66Sandiva (IRE)Javier Castellano123Todd A. Pletcher5/2
77Cali Thirty Seven (KY)Joe Bravo119Joseph F. Orseno20/1
88Dickinson (KY)Paco Lopez119Kiaran P. McLaughlin4/1
99Goldy Espony (FR)Florent Geroux119Chad C. Brown3/1
1010Temple Fur (KY)Edgar S. Prado117Jessica J. Campitelli30/1

4:15 p.m.—$150,000 Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs

The 10-horse field features three graded stakes winners—Inspector Lynley, Kasaqui, and Kaigun. Kaigun is the only multiple graded winner, with a trio of grade 2 victories—the 2014 Play the King Stakes, 2014 Seabiscuit Handicap, and 2016 Pan American Stakes.

Tampa Bay S. (G3T)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Inspector Lynley (KY)John R. Velazquez118Claude R. McGaughey III4/1
22Itsnotezbeinbreezy (KY)Ademar Santos116Gerald Russel Aschinger30/1
33Kasaqui (ARG)Robby Albarado118Ignacio Correas, IV3/1
44Turbo Street (AUS)Julien R. Leparoux116Brian A. Lynch15/1
55Irish Strait (NJ)Angel Cruz116H. Graham Motion20/1
66Catapult (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Chad C. Brown7/2
77Kaigun (ON)UNKNOWN116Mark E. Casse9/2
88Bondurant (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Ian R. Wilkes8/1
99Coco Mon (IL)Daniel Centeno116Eddie Kenneally8/1
1010Conquest Panthera (KY)UNKNOWN116Mark E. Casse12/1

4:34 p.m.—$350,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T) at Gulfstream Park

The field for the Turf Handicap is as solid as one could ask for at this time of year, with grade 1 victors Divisidero, Beach Patrol, and defending race winner Lukes Alley all passing the entry box. Divisidero and Lukes Alley, however, ended up chasing Flatlined last time out, when the 5-year-old gelding rallied from well back to win the Jan. 14 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream to earn his first graded stakes victory.

Gulfstream Park Turf H. (G1T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11War Correspondent (KY)Tyler Gaffalione116Christophe Clement12/1
22Almanaar (GB)Joel Rosario118Chad C. Brown6/1
33Lukes Alley (ON)Luis Saez119Josie Carroll6/1
44Beach Patrol (KY)Florent Geroux119Chad C. Brown5/2
55Flatlined (KY)Joe Bravo120Charles L. Dickey8/1
66Divisidero (KY)Edgar S. Prado118William B. Bradley2/1
77Eirigh (ON)Jose Lezcano116Todd A. Pletcher12/1
88All Included (KY)Javier Castellano115Todd A. Pletcher10/1

4:45 p.m.—$250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs

It will be go-time for Janis Whitham's unbeaten homebred McCraken when the field goes to post. One of the more highly regarded classic prospects for 2017, the Ian Wilkes-trained son of Ghostzapper   gets his first chance to make good on his buildup when he makes his seasonal debut.

Sam F. Davis S. (G3)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11State of Honor (ON)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse8/1
22King and His Court (ON)Gary Boulanger120Mark E. Casse8/1
33Fact Finding (KY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher9/2
44Chance of Luck (KY)Ronald Dale Allen, Jr.116Gerald S. Bennett15/1
55Six Gun Salute (KY)Pablo Morales116Eoin G. Harty30/1
66Wild Shot (KY)Robby Albarado116George R. Arnold, II5/1
77Tapwrit (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Todd A. Pletcher8/1
88McCraken (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.122Ian R. Wilkes2/1
99No Dozing (KY)Daniel Centeno116Arnaud Delacour4/1

4:50 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

In the absence of champions Songbird and Stellar Wind, who are still working toward their 2017 debuts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Vale Dori has been scooping up plenty of cash in the older female division in Southern California. The 5-year-old Asiatic Boy mare again appears to be well situated for a third straight two-turn grade 2 victory.

Santa Maria S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 4
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:59 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Midnight Toast (ON)Jamie Theriot120James M. Cassidy12/1
22Lady Tapit (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton30/1
33Autumn Flower (KY)Flavien Prat120Dan L. Hendricks20/1
44Sheer Pleasure (CA)Martin Garcia120Philip D'Amato5/1
55Show Stealer (KY)Tyler Baze120Art Sherman6/1
66Vale Dori (ARG)Mike E. Smith124Bob Baffert1/5

5:05 p.m.—$350,000 Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2) at Gulfstream Park

During his sophomore season of 2016, Sharp Azteca raced exclusively against other 3-year-olds, winning the Pat Day Mile Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs and the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes at Laurel Park. Sharp Azteca is undefeated in three starts at the one-turn-mile distance.

Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park H. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 11
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tommy Macho (KY)Luis Saez120Todd A. Pletcher7/2
22Hy Riverside (FL)Nik Juarez117Antonio Sano20/1
33Blofeld (KY)Jose Lezcano116George R. Arnold, II10/1
44Squadron A (KY)Florent Geroux117Dale L. Romans8/1
55Zulu (KY)Javier Castellano115Todd A. Pletcher3/1
66Realm (VA)Paco Lopez115Barclay Tagg15/1
77Sharp Azteca (KY)Edgard J. Zayas118Jorge Navarro5/2
88Awesome Banner (FL)Tyler Gaffalione116Mark E. Casse12/1
99Awesome Slew (FL)Joel Rosario117Mark E. Casse10/1

5:15 p.m.—$150,000 Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs

The second stage of Isabella Sings' career is already in the works. But before the 5-year-old daughter of Eskendereya transitions from top-flight runner to broodmare for her owner and breeder Siena Farm, she is being given every opportunity to capitalize on the strong form her connections hope she passes on.

Lambholm South Endeavour S. (G3T)

Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 11
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:15 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Light In Paris (IRE)Daniel Centeno116Chad C. Brown4/1
22Elysea's World (IRE)UNKNOWN116Chad C. Brown8/1
33No Fault of Mine (KY)UNKNOWN116Chris M. Block6/1
44Cactus Copy (KY)Huber Villa-Gomez116Ryan D. Walsh30/1
55Isabella Sings (KY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher5/2
66Evidently (FL)Robby Albarado118Roy S. Lerman15/1
77Josdesanimaux (FL)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Ralph E. Nicks10/1
88Azaelia (FR)Jose L. Ortiz116Claude R. McGaughey III8/1
99Lots o' Lex (KY)Jesus Lopez Castanon116Gerald Russel Aschinger5/1
1010Emerald Pond (KY)Samy Camacho116Gerald Russel Aschinger20/1
1111Frosty Friday (FL)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse15/1

5:29 p.m.—$200,000 Arcadia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

With a new ownership group and under the guidance of trainer Phil D'Amato for the first time, Conquest Enforcer set the pace, took pressure, and dug in to win the Dec. 26 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T). But with the new year comes a new challenge. In his first two starts against older horses, the Into Mischief   colt has finished third each time.

Arcadia S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 5
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 2:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bolo (KY)Mike E. Smith122Carla Gaines5/1
22Ring Weekend (KY)Rafael Bejarano124H. Graham Motion6/5
33What a View (CA)Tyler Baze122Kenneth D. Black4/1
44Ohio (BRZ)Tiago Josue Pereira120Paulo H. Lobo15/1
55Conquest Enforcer (ON)Flavien Prat124Philip D'Amato8/5

5:38 p.m.—$125,000 Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park

Oaklawn Park's road to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) begins with the Martha Washington. Westrock Stables' Torrent could spell trouble for the rest of the cast. The Blame   filly notched a one-mile allowance optional claiming win at Oaklawn Jan. 20 after breaking from post 10.

Martha Washington S.

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lovely Bernadette (KY)Chris Landeros122James P. DiVito4/1
22My Sweet Stella (KY)Carlos H. Marquez, Jr.115D. Wayne Lukas15/1
33Perfect Wife (KY)Corey J. Lanerie122Kenneth G. McPeek7/2
44Chanel's Legacy (IA)Alex Birzer122Lynn Chleborad12/1
55Tap of War (KY)Glenn W. Corbett115Kelly R. Von Hemel20/1
66Torrent (KY)Ramon A. Vazquez119Ron Moquett3/1
77Queen Bernardina (KY)Channing Hill115Donnie K. Von Hemel20/1
88Ever So Clever (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.119Steven M. Asmussen9/2
99Benner Island (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.119Brad H. Cox4/1

11:02 p.m.—$150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship at Delta Downs

This year’s Championship has attracted 2015 winner The Pickett Factor, as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in earnings.

LA Bred Premier Night Championship S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 10:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Chocopologie (LA)Colby J. Hernandez123Patrick Devereux, Jr.4/1
22Southern Argument (LA)Roberto Morales118Oscar Modica12/1
33Mobile Bay (LA)Diego Saenz123Victor Arceneaux8/5
44Sir Genghis (LA)Kerwin D. Clark118Kirk Harris10/1
55Grande Basin (LA)Miguel Mena118Edward J. Johnston15/1
66The Pickett Factor (LA)Luis S. Quinonez118Ralph R. Irwin8/1
77One King's Man (LA)Richard E. Eramia118F. Dewaine Loy30/1
88Mageez (LA)Ashley Broussard118Delmar R. Caldwell6/1
99Watch My Smoke (LA)Gerard Melancon118Thomas M. Amoss8/1
1010Fort Pulaski (LA)Steve J. Bourque118Danny Pish12/1

Sunday, Feb. 12

5 p.m.—$200,000 San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Five maiden winners will look to break through for their first graded score in the San Vicente. The race featured eventual classic winners Nyquist   and Exaggerator   in 2016, and while the 2017 field lacks the proven talent those two provided at the time, there appears to be ample upside.

San Vicente S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, February 12, 2017, Race 4
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Law Abidin Citizen (KY)Jamie Theriot120Mark Glatt-
2Aquamarine (FL)Stewart Elliott120Bob Baffert-
3Blabimir (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill-
4Battle of Midway (KY)Mike E. Smith120Jerry Hollendorfer-
5Iliad (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill-

