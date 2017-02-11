Weekend Stakes Rundown: Tampa in the Spotlight

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week Tampa Bay Downs gets the spotlight with three graded stakes Saturday. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, Feb. 11
4:03 p.m.—$150,000 Suwannee River Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Al Shaqab Racing's Sandiva will likely be making her final start before being bred to 2016 Donn Handicap (G1) winner Mshawish . A group 3 winner as a 2-year-old in England, the Todd Pletcher-trained Sandiva captured the 2015 edition of the Suwannee River and would have been the likely favorite in last year's running had she been entered.
Suwannee River S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:03 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Sea Coast (IRE)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|121
|Christophe Clement
|6/1
|2
|2Sharp Kitty (KY)
|Elvis Trujillo
|117
|Amy Tarrant
|20/1
|3
|3Puca (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|117
|William I. Mott
|15/1
|4
|4My Sweet Girl (KY)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Barclay Tagg
|20/1
|5
|5Elysea's World (IRE)
|Joel Rosario
|117
|Chad C. Brown
|8/1
|6
|6Sandiva (IRE)
|Javier Castellano
|123
|Todd A. Pletcher
|5/2
|7
|7Cali Thirty Seven (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|119
|Joseph F. Orseno
|20/1
|8
|8Dickinson (KY)
|Paco Lopez
|119
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|4/1
|9
|9Goldy Espony (FR)
|Florent Geroux
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|10
|10Temple Fur (KY)
|Edgar S. Prado
|117
|Jessica J. Campitelli
|30/1
4:15 p.m.—$150,000 Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs
The 10-horse field features three graded stakes winners—Inspector Lynley, Kasaqui, and Kaigun. Kaigun is the only multiple graded winner, with a trio of grade 2 victories—the 2014 Play the King Stakes, 2014 Seabiscuit Handicap, and 2016 Pan American Stakes.
Tampa Bay S. (G3T)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Inspector Lynley (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|4/1
|2
|2Itsnotezbeinbreezy (KY)
|Ademar Santos
|116
|Gerald Russel Aschinger
|30/1
|3
|3Kasaqui (ARG)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|3/1
|4
|4Turbo Street (AUS)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Brian A. Lynch
|15/1
|5
|5Irish Strait (NJ)
|Angel Cruz
|116
|H. Graham Motion
|20/1
|6
|6Catapult (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|7/2
|7
|7Kaigun (ON)
|UNKNOWN
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|9/2
|8
|8Bondurant (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Ian R. Wilkes
|8/1
|9
|9Coco Mon (IL)
|Daniel Centeno
|116
|Eddie Kenneally
|8/1
|10
|10Conquest Panthera (KY)
|UNKNOWN
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|12/1
4:34 p.m.—$350,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T) at Gulfstream Park
The field for the Turf Handicap is as solid as one could ask for at this time of year, with grade 1 victors Divisidero, Beach Patrol, and defending race winner Lukes Alley all passing the entry box. Divisidero and Lukes Alley, however, ended up chasing Flatlined last time out, when the 5-year-old gelding rallied from well back to win the Jan. 14 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream to earn his first graded stakes victory.
Gulfstream Park Turf H. (G1T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $350,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:34 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1War Correspondent (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|116
|Christophe Clement
|12/1
|2
|2Almanaar (GB)
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|6/1
|3
|3Lukes Alley (ON)
|Luis Saez
|119
|Josie Carroll
|6/1
|4
|4Beach Patrol (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|119
|Chad C. Brown
|5/2
|5
|5Flatlined (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Charles L. Dickey
|8/1
|6
|6Divisidero (KY)
|Edgar S. Prado
|118
|William B. Bradley
|2/1
|7
|7Eirigh (ON)
|Jose Lezcano
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12/1
|8
|8All Included (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|115
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10/1
4:45 p.m.—$250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs
It will be go-time for Janis Whitham's unbeaten homebred McCraken when the field goes to post. One of the more highly regarded classic prospects for 2017, the Ian Wilkes-trained son of Ghostzapper gets his first chance to make good on his buildup when he makes his seasonal debut.
Sam F. Davis S. (G3)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $250,000
- 3 yo
- 4:45 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1State of Honor (ON)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|8/1
|2
|2King and His Court (ON)
|Gary Boulanger
|120
|Mark E. Casse
|8/1
|3
|3Fact Finding (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9/2
|4
|4Chance of Luck (KY)
|Ronald Dale Allen, Jr.
|116
|Gerald S. Bennett
|15/1
|5
|5Six Gun Salute (KY)
|Pablo Morales
|116
|Eoin G. Harty
|30/1
|6
|6Wild Shot (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|116
|George R. Arnold, II
|5/1
|7
|7Tapwrit (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8/1
|8
|8McCraken (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|122
|Ian R. Wilkes
|2/1
|9
|9No Dozing (KY)
|Daniel Centeno
|116
|Arnaud Delacour
|4/1
4:50 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
In the absence of champions Songbird and Stellar Wind, who are still working toward their 2017 debuts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Vale Dori has been scooping up plenty of cash in the older female division in Southern California. The 5-year-old Asiatic Boy mare again appears to be well situated for a third straight two-turn grade 2 victory.
Santa Maria S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 4
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:59 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Midnight Toast (ON)
|Jamie Theriot
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12/1
|2
|2Lady Tapit (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|30/1
|3
|3Autumn Flower (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|20/1
|4
|4Sheer Pleasure (CA)
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5/1
|5
|5Show Stealer (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Art Sherman
|6/1
|6
|6Vale Dori (ARG)
|Mike E. Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|1/5
5:05 p.m.—$350,000 Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2) at Gulfstream Park
During his sophomore season of 2016, Sharp Azteca raced exclusively against other 3-year-olds, winning the Pat Day Mile Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs and the seven-furlong City of Laurel Stakes at Laurel Park. Sharp Azteca is undefeated in three starts at the one-turn-mile distance.
Hardacre Mile Gulfstream Park H. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 11
- 1m
- Dirt
- $350,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:05 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Tommy Macho (KY)
|Luis Saez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/2
|2
|2Hy Riverside (FL)
|Nik Juarez
|117
|Antonio Sano
|20/1
|3
|3Blofeld (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|116
|George R. Arnold, II
|10/1
|4
|4Squadron A (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|117
|Dale L. Romans
|8/1
|5
|5Zulu (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|115
|Todd A. Pletcher
|3/1
|6
|6Realm (VA)
|Paco Lopez
|115
|Barclay Tagg
|15/1
|7
|7Sharp Azteca (KY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|118
|Jorge Navarro
|5/2
|8
|8Awesome Banner (FL)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|12/1
|9
|9Awesome Slew (FL)
|Joel Rosario
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|10/1
5:15 p.m.—$150,000 Endeavour Stakes (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs
The second stage of Isabella Sings' career is already in the works. But before the 5-year-old daughter of Eskendereya transitions from top-flight runner to broodmare for her owner and breeder Siena Farm, she is being given every opportunity to capitalize on the strong form her connections hope she passes on.
Lambholm South Endeavour S. (G3T)
Tampa Bay Downs, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 5:15 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Light In Paris (IRE)
|Daniel Centeno
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|4/1
|2
|2Elysea's World (IRE)
|UNKNOWN
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|8/1
|3
|3No Fault of Mine (KY)
|UNKNOWN
|116
|Chris M. Block
|6/1
|4
|4Cactus Copy (KY)
|Huber Villa-Gomez
|116
|Ryan D. Walsh
|30/1
|5
|5Isabella Sings (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|118
|Todd A. Pletcher
|5/2
|6
|6Evidently (FL)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Roy S. Lerman
|15/1
|7
|7Josdesanimaux (FL)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Ralph E. Nicks
|10/1
|8
|8Azaelia (FR)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|116
|Claude R. McGaughey III
|8/1
|9
|9Lots o' Lex (KY)
|Jesus Lopez Castanon
|116
|Gerald Russel Aschinger
|5/1
|10
|10Emerald Pond (KY)
|Samy Camacho
|116
|Gerald Russel Aschinger
|20/1
|11
|11Frosty Friday (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|15/1
5:29 p.m.—$200,000 Arcadia Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park
With a new ownership group and under the guidance of trainer Phil D'Amato for the first time, Conquest Enforcer set the pace, took pressure, and dug in to win the Dec. 26 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T). But with the new year comes a new challenge. In his first two starts against older horses, the Into Mischief colt has finished third each time.
Arcadia S. (G2T)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 5
- 1m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 2:29 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Bolo (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5/1
|2
|2Ring Weekend (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|H. Graham Motion
|6/5
|3
|3What a View (CA)
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|4/1
|4
|4Ohio (BRZ)
|Tiago Josue Pereira
|120
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15/1
|5
|5Conquest Enforcer (ON)
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8/5
5:38 p.m.—$125,000 Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park
Oaklawn Park's road to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) begins with the Martha Washington. Westrock Stables' Torrent could spell trouble for the rest of the cast. The Blame filly notched a one-mile allowance optional claiming win at Oaklawn Jan. 20 after breaking from post 10.
Martha Washington S.
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $125,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Lovely Bernadette (KY)
|Chris Landeros
|122
|James P. DiVito
|4/1
|2
|2My Sweet Stella (KY)
|Carlos H. Marquez, Jr.
|115
|D. Wayne Lukas
|15/1
|3
|3Perfect Wife (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|122
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|7/2
|4
|4Chanel's Legacy (IA)
|Alex Birzer
|122
|Lynn Chleborad
|12/1
|5
|5Tap of War (KY)
|Glenn W. Corbett
|115
|Kelly R. Von Hemel
|20/1
|6
|6Torrent (KY)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|119
|Ron Moquett
|3/1
|7
|7Queen Bernardina (KY)
|Channing Hill
|115
|Donnie K. Von Hemel
|20/1
|8
|8Ever So Clever (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|119
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9/2
|9
|9Benner Island (KY)
|Joseph Rocco, Jr.
|119
|Brad H. Cox
|4/1
11:02 p.m.—$150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship at Delta Downs
This year’s Championship has attracted 2015 winner The Pickett Factor, as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in earnings.
LA Bred Premier Night Championship S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 10:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Chocopologie (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|123
|Patrick Devereux, Jr.
|4/1
|2
|2Southern Argument (LA)
|Roberto Morales
|118
|Oscar Modica
|12/1
|3
|3Mobile Bay (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|123
|Victor Arceneaux
|8/5
|4
|4Sir Genghis (LA)
|Kerwin D. Clark
|118
|Kirk Harris
|10/1
|5
|5Grande Basin (LA)
|Miguel Mena
|118
|Edward J. Johnston
|15/1
|6
|6The Pickett Factor (LA)
|Luis S. Quinonez
|118
|Ralph R. Irwin
|8/1
|7
|7One King's Man (LA)
|Richard E. Eramia
|118
|F. Dewaine Loy
|30/1
|8
|8Mageez (LA)
|Ashley Broussard
|118
|Delmar R. Caldwell
|6/1
|9
|9Watch My Smoke (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|118
|Thomas M. Amoss
|8/1
|10
|10Fort Pulaski (LA)
|Steve J. Bourque
|118
|Danny Pish
|12/1
Sunday, Feb. 12
5 p.m.—$200,000 San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
Five maiden winners will look to break through for their first graded score in the San Vicente. The race featured eventual classic winners Nyquist and Exaggerator in 2016, and while the 2017 field lacks the proven talent those two provided at the time, there appears to be ample upside.
San Vicente S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, February 12, 2017, Race 4
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo
- 2:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen (KY)
|Jamie Theriot
|120
|Mark Glatt
|-
|2
|Aquamarine (FL)
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Bob Baffert
|-
|3
|Blabimir (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|4
|Battle of Midway (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|-
|5
|Iliad (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-