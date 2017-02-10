Jockey, Racing Official Menard Dies at 70

Retired jockey Nelson Menard died Feb. 9, according to the publicity office at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. He was 70.

Menard rode for more than 30 years in New Orleans through his retirement in 1990. At that time, he began his career as a racing official and served as the clerk of scales at Fair Grounds until his death.

"Nelson's presence at Fair Grounds for over 50 years is what makes our track so special," said Jason Boulet, Fair Grounds senior director of racing. "He will always be a part of the Fair Grounds family and will be dearly missed."

In a Twitter post, jockey Florent Geroux said Menard was a, "friend and gentleman; one of a kind for sure. (It's a) very sad day."