Suns Out Guns Out to Stonewall's Prestige Stallions

West Point Thoroughbreds' Suns Out Guns Out, the only son of Empire Maker standing in Florida, has joined Stonewall's Prestige Stallions' roster for 2017. He will stand for $2,500.

Retired to Hand Ride Stables in Ohio in 2016, the 8-year-old horse stood for $2,000.

This is the third new stallion announced by Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for 2017, as they are rapidly adding to their roster by the start of breeding season. The others are Big Drama and Uncle Vinny.

Racing for West Point, Suns Out Guns Out ran from ages 2-5 and earned $327,451 with a 4-5-4 record. Bred by Shunji Izumi out of the Smart Strike mare Angel Arch, he was a $325,000 purchase by Buzz Chace, agent for West Point, at the Fasig-Tipton Florida select 2-year-olds in training sale in 2011, when consigned by Hoby and Layna Kight.

Trainer Dale Romans sent Suns Out Guns Out to break his maiden at Saratoga Race Course at 3. He ran fourth in the 2012 Oklahoma Derby, finished on the board in all five of his next starts, and returned to the winner's circle as a 4-year-old in a mile-and-70-yard allowance at Indiana Grand.

Fourth behind Eldaafer, Indian Jones, and Pool Play in the grade 3 Greenwood Cup Stakes at Parx Racing, Romans wheeled Suns Out Guns Out back to allowance company there, where he won by 4 3/4 lengths.

The Breeders' Cup Marathon (G2) was the next test at Santa Anita Park. Finishing fourth by 2 1/2 lengths from the winner, Suns Out Guns Out was able to turn the tables on Indian Jones and Pool Play, who finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Suns Out Guns Out made his last start a winning one at Gulfstream Park in March of 2014, defeating graded stakes-placed Stormin Monarcho by 3 1/4 lengths in 1:34.61 for the one-mile race.

His dam, Angel Arch is a full sister to grade 2 winner and grade 1-placed Tenpins. Exported to Japan in December 2009, Angel Arch has produced four winners from four foals.