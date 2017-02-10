First Foal for Millennium Farms Stallion Hakassan

The first foal by Hakassan is out of the Pleasantly Perfect mare Perfectly Cool.

Millennium Farms announced Feb. 10 that the first foal by Chilean-bred Hakassan (Sir Cat—Fusaichi's Angel, by Fusaichi Pegasus ) was born Feb. 5 at the farm near Lexington.

The healthy colt was produced by the Pleasantly Perfect mare Perfectly Cool, who is owned by Green Hills Farm. He is the first foal out of the 5-year-old mare. Green Hills Farm also owns Hakassan.

"The foal is exactly what we were hoping for coming from Hakassan. He has a lot of leg with good bone and is well proportioned," said J. Ted Neel, of Millennium Farms. "It's hard to find a reason not to like Hakassan based on his looks. He's got a powerful build with good leg and is correct. We hope to see him continue to stamp his foals with his good looks."

Hakassan was the best of his generation in his native Chile, winning that country's Triple Crown, which is the 2,000 Guineas (G1), Gran Criterium (G1), and St. Leger (G1), by an average of eight lengths.

