Uncle Lino Retired to Stand in Pennsylvania

Stakes winner and 2016 Preakness Stakes (G1) pacesetter Uncle Lino has been retired from racing to stand stud at Northview PA in Peach Bottom, Pa., according to trainer and co-owner Gary Sherlock.

The son of Uncle Mo was on his way to a return to racing after he sustained a soft-tissue injury in the Preakness and worked twice at Santa Anita Park in January. Sherlock said he was happy to get Uncle Lino back to racing, but a stud offer came in that was too good to pass up. Sherlock also reported the 4-year-old retired uninjured.

"We got to thinking about it and the only thing that could make him more valuable was a grade 1 win," Sherlock said. "I was getting him ready (to race), but you never know how they'll come back (from an injury like that). He's got a great pedigree and the deal was good for both parties."

According to a news release from Northview, Uncle Lino will stand for a $4,000 fee in 2017, live foal.

"Northview has been looking extremely hard for a son of Uncle Mo," said Northview president and chief executive officer Richard Golden. "Uncle Lino has checked all of our boxes. We are very excited to be able to offer Uncle Lino to our breeders for 2017."

Uncle Lino won the California Chrome Stakes April 30 at Los Alamitos Race Course in last start before the Preakness and earned a grade 1 placing in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) earlier in April with a third-place finish. In eight starts he earned $316,160 and had a 2-2-2 record.