Keeneland, Turfway Both Out of Quarantine

Keeneland's Rice Road stable area is completely out of quarantine after the Kentucky Office of State Veterinarian lifted restrictions on a final barn. Feb. 10 blood tests and nasal swabs came back negative for equine herpesvirus type 1, which led to the end of the quarantine.

A day earlier a quarantine was lifted on another Rice Road barn. With the lifting of the quarantine Friday, all Keeneland barns are free of restrictions.

"With this release, we have no barns at the training center under quarantine or restriction," said Rusty Ford, equine programs manager for the Office of the State Veterinarian. "Previous positive horses do remain under regulatory monitoring and are quarantined at a secured, segregated area off the site and will remain so until they too are confirmed negative by PCR testing."

Later in the day Feb. 10, all horses in the quarantined barn at Turfway Park showed negative tests and that quarantine was released.

"With this barn now released, there are no racing or training facilities in Kentucky under quarantine for EHV-1," Ford said. "Previously positive horses do remain under regulatory monitoring and remain quarantined in secured isolated areas. We appreciate the commitment, and cooperation of Kentucky's horsemen, track managers, racing officials, veterinarians, and all others who worked to resolve these events."