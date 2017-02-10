Cool Coal Man Heads to Iran

Graded stakes winner and stallion Cool Coal Man will be exported to Iran to stand at Daniel Stud, according to bloodstock agent Marco Bozzi.

The 12-year-old son of Mineshaft —Coral Sea, by Rubiano, was purchased for new owners Hamid Khalili, a Melbourne-based architectural academic, and his partner Iman Polami, who also owns French group 2 winner and stallion Pomellato.

Bozzi went to $25,000 for the stallion, who was offered in the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment on the second day of the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky February mixed sale last week.

"Cool Coal Man impressed us, (because) his winner/runner percentage is around 70%, his striking conformation, his pedigree is a combination of one of the best sons of A. P. Indy and a black-type producer from Storm Bird's family, and most importantly his suitability for Iran's tracks and distances," Bozzi said.

"As we believe that you reap what you sow, we also believe that this stallion will play a significant role in Iran's Thoroughbred industry and will produce many winners," he added, mentioning that the owners thought the the price was a "bargain" to secure the stallion at auction.

Bozzi also said that Daniel Stud is run by Daniel Jabrai, who recently imported 10 mares from Europe to support the stallions.

Cool Coal Man was bred in Kentucky by W. S. Farish, E.J. Hudson, Jr. Irrevocable Trust et al, and was purchased as a yearling for $200,000 by Whitehorse Stables. On the track, he won the 2008 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) and placed in five other graded stakes. He finished with a 10-6-2 record from 30 starts and earnings of $929,728 for owner Robert LaPenta and trainer Nick Zito.

He began his stallion career in 2011 and has sired 43 winners from four crops of racing age, including one black-type winner, Valery Stripe, a grade 2 winner in Puerto Rico. In 2016, he stood at Journeyman Stud in Ocala, Fla. for $3,500.