Daughter of Big Brown Tops Goffs Sale

Military Angel, a multiple group-placed daughter of Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Big Brown , was purchased by French-based MAB Agency for €210,000 ($224,291 in U.S. Funds) to top the Goffs February sale.

Consigned by Milltown Stud, the sale-topper was one of the final lots through the ring Feb. 9 as the three-day sale at the Irish sales company drew to a close. The MAB Agency is the nom de plume of Marc-Antoine Berghgracht.

A 5-year-old mare produced from the Darshaan mare Hannabarbera and from the family of champion Alexander Goldrun, Military Angel was bred in Illinois by Gregg and Terri Flanigan and was purchased by Curragh Racing for $37,000 from the Three Chimneys Sales offerings at the 2013 Keenelend September yearling sale.

Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the 5-year-old mare finished second and third in group 3 stakes in Ireland.

Peter Brant continued his buying spree after a hiatus from the Thoroughbred industry, as Andy Smith bought Edith Wharton, the second-highest priced horse of the sale, for €200,000 ($213,610) on behalf of the White Birch Farm owner.

A 3-year-old daughter of Dubawi produced from champion grass mare Islington, Edith Wharton was consigned by Jockey Hall Farm as part of the complete dispersal of historic Ballymacoll Stud.

With an expanded catalog this year, Goffs reported a 64% clearance rate as 619 head were offered, with 397 selling for €5,208,100 ($5,562,510), with an average price of €13,119 ($14,012), and a €5,500 ($5,874) median.

A year ago, 291 of the 440 through the ring grossed €4,361,750.

Not unlike trends seen at other sales over the past two years, there was greater demand at the upper end of the market and more horses than buyers in other price sectors.

"The best sold very well but there was a clear rejection of those felt to be the least commercial.," said Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby. "However, the upper end of the market made advances with a higher top price than last year and more lots making €60,000 and over. The clear message is therefore to focus on quality as that is what the market requires although the supply versus demand ratio is a palpable worry for everyone breeding to sell."