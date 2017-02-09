Mario Gutierrez Wins 1,000th Race

Mario Gutierrez after his 1,000th win with trainer Jerry Hollendorfer at Santa Anita Park

Jockey Mario Gutierrez earned his 1,000th win Feb. 9 at Santa Anita Park with a neck victory aboard Hot Paris Night in a maiden claiming race.

Fourth by 1 1/2 lengths with a furlong to run in the final race of the day Thursday, the homebred son of Heatseeker and Gutierrez dug in on the inside and just outfinished Woodstock Memory at the wire (VIDEO).

Hot Paris Night was bred by trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, Mark Dedomenico, and Mark Schlaich.

Aboard for 28 graded stakes wins to date—including a pair of victories in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) on I'll Have Another and Nyquist —the 30-year-old Gutierrez has more than $38 million in purse earnings, 840 seconds, and 717 thirds from 5,515 starts.

"The 1,000 wins mean a lot to me," Gutierrez said. "It's been a hell of a run. Two Kentucky Derby wins, two Breeders' Cups, the Preakness ... It's been amazing. I never thought I'd be at this level, so I'm very happy."