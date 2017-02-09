Nashmiah Wins UAE 1,000 Guineas

Godolphin's 3-year-old filly Really Special looked to be a lock in the UAE 1,000 Guineas Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors, possibly giving the hometown stable third consecutive win on the Feb. 9 Meydan card.

The undefeated Britain-bred daughter of Shamardal, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, was an easy three-length winner of the Jan. 19 UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial Sponsored by District One Villas.

However, another undefeated 3-year-old filly blew in on a desert wind to spoil the best-laid plans.

Trained by Nicholas Bachalard for Sons of the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, the homebred Nashmiah transferred her winning form from King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—where she won a KSA group 1 in late January—to best 10 other sophomore fillies in the 1,600-meter event over Meydan's dirt surface.

Godolphin's Calare (Dubawi) set the early pace more than halfway through the mile until Nashmiah and jockey Mickael Barzalona passed the tiring leader and led to the wire.

Kentucky-bred Nomorerichblondes (Hard Spun ), who finished seventh behind Really Special in the Guineas Trail, gamely challenged Nashmiah near the wire but fell a head short. Britain's Rajar (Archipenko) finished 1 1/2 lengths third, a neck better than Kentucky-bred Complimenti (Congrats ). Really Special, who failed to replicate her Guineas Trial form, finished fifth. The finishing time for the distance was 1:40.75.

Nashmiah's sire Alnajim Althakeb came to Saudi Arabia in utero after Three Roses, representing the foreign interests, paid $800,000 for his dam, Hurry Home Hillary, in foal to Unbridled's Song at the 2005 Keeneland November mixed sale. Hurry Home Hillary, a daughter of Deputed Testamony from the Exclusive Dancer female family, also produced Wood Memorial (G1) winner Bellamy Road (Concerto).

A half sister to Mokarab, who secured the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (KSA-1), Nashmiah is out of Saudi-bred Qereerah. She is by Blue Burner, a product of Florida's Kinsman Stud, who finished second in the Florida Derby (G1) and third in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G1) before being sold to race in Saudi Arabia. Quereerah's dam, Rienroe, is a Caerleon half sister to group 1 winner Flutter Away (Lomond), who took the Moyglare Stud Stakes in Ireland.

Although Really Special might have disappointed her Godolphin connections, the team-blue boys had to be buoyed by their three winners on the day, two with Kentucky backgrounds.

Britain-bred Top Score—whose roots are firmly planted in Kentucky as a son of Hard Spun out of an Elusive Quality full sister to Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Raven's Pass—took the first Thoroughbred race on the Meydan card, the Meydan Classic Trial on the turf.

Following closely on Top Score's success came Kentucky-bred Alabaster, a 5-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro —Lady Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus, who scored a neck victory over the dead-heating Etijaah (a Kentucky-bred by Daaher) and Emotionless in a 10-furlong handicap.

Godolphin's 4-year-old Folkswood (Exceed And Excel) closed the card with a two-length win on the turf.