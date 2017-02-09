Notional Moving to Swifty Farm in Indiana

Grade 2 winner and sire of multiple black-type winners Notional is being relocated to Swifty Farm near Seymour, Ind., where he'll stand for $2,000.

The 13-year-old son of In Excess—Truly Blessed, by French Deputy, was purchased for $8,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky mixed sale by partners David Bogue, Randy Haffner, and Tommy Wente out of the Rockin Z Ranch dispersal handled by Vinery Sales.

"I was watching this horse when he stood at Spendthrift," said Wente, who owns a farm near Lexington. "When we saw him in the sale, we knew he was a perfect fit for Indiana—the good dirt record and speed. He's a whole lot more valuable than what we paid."

Notional won three graded stakes, including the San Rafael (G2), Risen Star (G3), and the Salvator Mile Handicap (G3). He also finished second in the 2007 Florida Derby (G1). He entered stud at Spendthrift Farm before Dr. Robert Zoellner's Rockin Z Ranch in Oklahoma bought him in 2014.

"One of the advantages with him is the 43 shareholders," Wente said. "Having him closer to Lexington should attract more mares."

Notional has sired 138 winners and six black-type stakes winners to date. His top runner is grade 1-placed stakes winner Far Right, who won the Southwest Stakes (G3) and finished second in the Arkansas Derby (G1). He has earned more than $700,000.