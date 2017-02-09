Value Plus to British Columbia

A British Columbia breeding incentive program and serendipity combined to send graded stakes-producing sire Value Plus to Cathy and Steen Reggelsen's Strideaway Thoroughbreds.

The Reggelsens bought the 16-year-old son of Unbridled's Song—Roll Over Baby, by Rollin On Over, for $13,000 through the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky winter mixed sale. Prior to the sale, the new owners weren't standing any stallions, which they've been doing with a variety of breeds for 27 years. Then in a gathering of friends ahead of the sale, Value Plus's entry came up in conversation.

"It grew from there," said Cathy Reggelsen. "B.C. is trying to get breeding going again, and (Value Plus) was a racehorse and by Unbridled's Song who is as hot as can be now. There was nothing like him standing in B.C., and he was proven; his progeny have already earned more than $12 million."

The Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society (B.C. division) is trying to kick-start its breeding program by reimbursing 50% of the price of any in foal broodmare bought at auction outside the province, up to $10,000.

"Everything seemed to work to our advantage," Reggelsen said. Value Plus will stand for $2,500.

A grade I-placed stakes winner and track record-holder, Value Plus has sired 220 winners out of nine crops of racing age. He has three black-type stakes winners, led by multiple graded stakes winner Long on Value.