La Coronel Could Make Seasonal Bow in Florida Oaks

Grade 3 winner La Coronel, the beaten favorite in the Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), turned in her second timed move of the year Feb. 7 and is being pointed to the $200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) at Tampa Bay Downs March 11, trainer Mark Casse said.

Owned by John Oxley, La Coronel finished off the board in her first two starts on dirt before breaking her maiden going 1 1/16 miles on the turf at Saratoga Race Course Sept. 5, defeating eventual Juvenile Fillies Turf winner New Money Honey by four lengths. The daughter of Colonel John then captured the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland Oct. 12 but had to break from post No. 13 in the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park, where she unleashed a five-wide run to finish sixth.

La Coronel returned to the worktab Jan. 31, breezing three furlongs at Casse Training Center, and turned in a four-furlong move in :49 3/5 on Tuesday.

"She's one of my favorites," Casse said Feb. 9 of the dark bay filly. "If all continues to go well we're going to run her in the Florida Oaks."

