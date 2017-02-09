I Spent It Relocated to Merrick Ranches

Grade 2 winner I Spent It , who entered stud last year, is being relocated to Merrick Ranches near Sayre, Okla., where he'll stand for $2,500.

The 5-year-old son of Super Saver —Rateeba, by Sky Mesa, was purchased by Joe Merrick for $22,000 out of the Denali Stud consignment at the Fasig-Tipton February mixed sale.

"I thought this was a rare opportunity to get a good horse," Merrick said from his barn at Sunland Park. "Super Saver had a lot of success with his first crop, and his sire line will fit with a lot of mares in our area."

Merrick said he remembered watching I Spent It win the 2014 Toyota Saratoga Special (G2) in his second start, taking the 6 1/2-furlong stakes by 2 3/4 lengths over future grade 1-placed stakes winner Mr. Z, and eventual graded winners Stanford and Cinco Charlie . I Spent It went on to place in the Hopeful Stakes (G1), overcoming a bad start to finish second to Competitive Edge .

SHINAR: I Spent It Squeezes Out Saratoga Special

"He is a colt of considerable quality and a much more valuable horse than his sale price would indicate," Merrick said.

I Spent It sold as a 2-year-old for $600,000 to Alex and JoAnn Lieblong. He earned $347,640 for the Lieblongs before injury derailed his racing career. The stallion stood his first season at Ocala Stud.