California Awards Again Honor California Chrome

California Chrome was named the California-bred Horse of the Year for 2016 at the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association's annual meeting and awards dinner Feb. 8 at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena.

Ashleyluvssugar and Masochistic were the other finalists for Horse of the Year, an award California Chrome also won in 2014.

The other California champions presented at the dinner:

Champion Sire of California Conceived Foals by Earnings - Lucky Pulpit , owned by Mr. and Mrs. Larry D. Williams.

Champion Sire of California Conceived Foals by Turf Earnings - Unusual Heat, owned by The Unusual Heat Syndicate.

Champion Sire of California Conceived Two-Year-Olds by Earnings - Square Eddie , owned by Reddam Racing.

Champion Freshman Sire of California Conceived Foals by Earnings - Empire Way , owned by Heinz Steinmann.

Champion Sire of California Conceived Foals by Number of Winners - Lucky Pulpit, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Larry D. Williams.

Champion Breeders of California Foaled Thoroughbreds by Earnings - Perry Martin and Steve Coburn.

Trainer of the Year - Kenny Black.

Broodmare of the Year - Love the Chase.

Champion California-bred 2-Year-Old Female - Sircat Sally, bred by Joe Turner.

Champion California-bred 2-Year-Old Male - California Diamond, bred by Stormy Hull.

Champion California-bred 3-Year-Old Female - Enola Gray, bred by Nick Alexander.

Champion California-bred 3-Year-Old Male - Gold Rush Dancer, bred by John Parker.

Champion California-bred Older Male - California Chrome, bred by Perry Martin and Steve Coburn.

California-bred Older Female - Lost Bus, bred by John Haagsma and Wesley Ward.

Champion California-bred Turf Horse - Ashleyluvssugar, bred by Estate of Alesia, BranJam Stables and Ciaglia Racing.

Champion California-bred Sprinter - Masochistic, bred by Francoise Dupuis and Louise Julian.

Also at the dinner, Bob Baffert, Art Sherman, and Donald Valpredo were inducted into the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association Hall of Fame.