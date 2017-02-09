Another Full Sibling to American Pharoah Arrives

The latest in a line of runners with high expectations resting upon their shoulders arrived Feb. 9 at Summer Wind Farm, when a full brother to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was born.

Littleprincessemma, the 2015 Kentucky broodmare of the year and a $2.1 million purchase by Summer Wind from the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall 2014 mixed sale when consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency on behalf of Zayat Stables, delivered the bay Pioneerof the Nile colt around 1:40 a.m. ET. Mare and foal are both doing well, according to the farm.

The first foal out of Littleprincessemma was the Maimonides winner XiXiXi. She next delivered American Pharoah from her first mating to Pioneerof the Nile. Her third foal is another by Pioneerof the Nile, the grade 1 stakes-placed filly American Cleopatra, who is in training with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert with an eye on a late March or early April return to the races.

Littleprincessemma also has a Pioneerof the Nile 2-year-old colt named Irish Pharaoh, and in 2016 foaled a Tapit filly named Chasing Yesterday.