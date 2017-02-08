Vale Dori Seeks Third Straight Grade 2 in Santa Maria

In the absence of champions Songbird and Stellar Wind, who are still working toward their 2017 debuts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum's Vale Dori has been scooping up plenty of cash in the older female division in Southern California.

The 5-year-old Asiatic Boy mare again appears to be well situated for a third straight two-turn grade 2 victory in the $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) Feb. 11 at Santa Anita Park. Her last two victories—in the Bayakoa Handicap (G2) at Del Mar Dec. 3 and the La Canada (G2) at Santa Anita Jan. 14—have been convincing, by three and 2 1/2 lengths, respectively. Adding to her likely dominant favoritism, Bob Baffert-trained Vale Dori will face some of the same rivals she's defeated handily in those races—Show Stealer and Autumn Flower.

Show Stealer, a George Krikorian homebred mare by Eskendereya, has two allowance wins since she broke her maiden in March of 2015. She finished a clear second (7 1/2 lengths ahead of Autumn Flower) last time out in the La Canada.

With the return challengers likely longshots, the main threat to Vale Dori appears to be Little Red Feather Racing and R/M Racing's three-time stakes winner Sheer Pleasure. The Birdonthewire mare trained by Phil D'Amato came in third behind champion Finest City last time out in the seven-furlong Santa Monica (G2).

Completing the field is maiden winner Lady Tapit and Midnight Toast, a lightly raced 4-year-old Midnight Lute filly who has won her last two starts.

Midnight Toast broke her maiden by a length Dec. 16 at Los Alamitos Race Course, then came right back almost a month later to win an optional-claiming allowance by 4 1/4 lengths Jan. 14 at Santa Anita.