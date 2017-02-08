Louisiana Premier Night Set for Delta Downs

Delta Downs is gearing up for another rich race program Feb. 11 as the track hosts the 14th edition of Louisiana Premier Night.

The 11-race program will feature six stakes races and four starter stakes for Louisiana-bred horses worth a total of $850,000 in purse money. First post time for the lucrative program is set for 5:40 p.m. CT.

The featured race will be the $150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship for older horses competing at 1-1/16 miles, which will be the 10th race on the program. This year’s Championship has attracted a full field of 10 including 2015 winner The Pickett Factor as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in career earnings.

The $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff field will include last year’s winner Forest Lake. The Jerry Delhomme trainee most recently finished a close second to Big World in the Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Big World, a Tom Amoss trainee, will also try the Distaff after winning the Magnolia Stakes at Delta Downs last October.

This year’s $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince has attracted two horses who already have won stakes races this season. Magic Vow was victorious in the $150,000 Louisiana Legacy on Jackpot Day, Nov.19, and Freakonthelead pulled a 70-1 upset in the Pelican Stakes on Jan. 21.