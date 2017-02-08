Louisiana Premier Night Set for Delta Downs

Delta Downs is gearing up for another rich race program Feb. 11 as the track hosts the 14th edition of Louisiana Premier Night.
The 11-race program will feature six stakes races and four starter stakes for Louisiana-bred horses worth a total of $850,000 in purse money. First post time for the lucrative program is set for 5:40 p.m. CT.
The featured race will be the $150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship for older horses competing at 1-1/16 miles, which will be the 10th race on the program. This year’s Championship has attracted a full field of 10 including 2015 winner The Pickett Factor as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in career earnings.
The $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff field will include last year’s winner Forest Lake. The Jerry Delhomme trainee most recently finished a close second to Big World in the Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Big World, a Tom Amoss trainee, will also try the Distaff after winning the Magnolia Stakes at Delta Downs last October.
This year’s $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince has attracted two horses who already have won stakes races this season. Magic Vow was victorious in the $150,000 Louisiana Legacy on Jackpot Day, Nov.19, and Freakonthelead pulled a 70-1 upset in the Pelican Stakes on Jan. 21.
LA Bred Premier Night Prince S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 5
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 7:32 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Saint's Fan (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|122
|Dallas Stewart
|6/5
|2
|2Kool Yankee (LA)
|Gerardo Mora
|117
|Henry Ray Dunn
|20/1
|3
|3Magic Vow (LA)
|Kerwin D. Clark
|122
|Allen Landry
|5/1
|4
|4Freakonthelead (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|122
|Steven B. Flint
|10/1
|5
|5Tip Tap Tapizar (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|6/1
|6
|6Philly (LA)
|Miguel Mena
|119
|Albert M. Stall, Jr.
|15/1
|7
|7Big Maurice (LA)
|Richard E. Eramia
|119
|Joseph M. Foster
|30/1
|8
|8Jack Snipe's (LA)
|Donnie J. Meche
|122
|Gary M. Scherer
|8/1
|9
|9Underpressure (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|119
|Chris Richard
|6/1
|10
|10Walking in Faith (LA)
|Junior Inirio
|119
|Jason G. Grudzien
|30/1
|11
|11Ida's Warrior (LA)
|Sophie Doyle
|117
|Mark E. Casse
|20/1
LA Bred Premier Night Starlet S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 6
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 8:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Princess Samurai (LA)
|Miguel Mena
|117
|W. Bret Calhoun
|10/1
|2
|2Our Millie (LA)
|Alexander Castillo
|119
|Joseph M. Foster
|6/1
|3
|3Quarter Carat (LA)
|Kerwin D. Clark
|117
|Albert M. Stall, Jr.
|10/1
|4
|4Chases Dixie Belle (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|122
|Charles P. Hukill
|20/1
|5
|5Naughty Little Nun (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|117
|Bernard S. Flint
|8/1
|6
|6My Gal Layla (LA)
|Roberto Morales
|119
|Eduardo Ramirez
|15/1
|7
|7Just Kylie (LA)
|Ashley Broussard
|119
|Shane Wilson
|20/1
|8
|8Mr. Al's Gal (LA)
|Richard E. Eramia
|122
|Justin Jeansonne
|6/5
|9
|9Sashimi Blaster (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|122
|Steven B. Flint
|6/1
|10
|10Moonlightnmidnight (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|117
|Dallas Stewart
|10/1
|11
|11E Z's All Attitude (LA)
|Jose Andres Guerrero
|117
|Jeffery A. Reeves, Jr.
|30/1
|12
|12Liba (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|115
|Joe Sharp
|20/1
LA Bred Premier Night Matron S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 7
- STK
- 5f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 8:32 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Social Doll (LA)
|Kevin J. Smith
|116
|Cyril F. Hicks
|15/1
|2
|2Diamond Cutter (LA)
|Gerardo Mora
|116
|Pamela P. Simpson
|12/1
|3
|3Time Share (LA)
|Roberto Morales
|118
|W. Bret Calhoun
|5/2
|4
|4Hey Hey Miss Sue (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|116
|Jonah Fuselier
|30/1
|5
|5Smittys Cougar (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|116
|Ron Faucheux
|3/1
|6
|6Can't Touch Me (LA)
|Luis S. Quinonez
|118
|Clay Loetscher
|20/1
|7
|7Fiji D (LA)
|Jose Andres Guerrero
|116
|Ronnie P. Ward
|15/1
|8
|8Sarge's Daughter (LA)
|Eddie Martin, Jr.
|118
|William B. Sandmann III
|12/1
|9
|9Sunny Oak (LA)
|Manuel Mena
|118
|Edward J. Johnston
|2/1
|10
|10Nadia Anne (LA)
|Ashley Broussard
|118
|Steven B. Flint
|12/1
LA Bred Premier Night Distaff S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 9:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Shadenlight (LA)
|Emanuel Nieves
|116
|Benard Chatters
|20/1
|2
|2Forest Lake (LA)
|Hector M. Santiago
|116
|Jerry Delhomme
|3/1
|3
|3Big World (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|125
|Thomas M. Amoss
|2/1
|4
|4Believeinsomething (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|116
|Brian Schweda
|6/1
|5
|5Bourbon N Boots (LA)
|Carlos L. Marquez
|116
|Kirk Harris
|20/1
|6
|6Tough Jeans (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|116
|Eduardo Ramirez
|10/1
|7
|7Pacific Pink (LA)
|Miguel Mena
|116
|Edward J. Johnston
|9/2
|8
|8Illussion Artist (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|4/1
LA Bred Premier Night Sprint S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 5f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 9:32 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Just Kissing Buck (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|116
|Eduardo Ramirez
|7/2
|2
|2Sir Genghis (LA)
|Kerwin D. Clark
|116
|Kirk Harris
|3/1
|3
|3Hitheredarling (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|116
|Eduardo Ramirez
|15/1
|4
|4C U Tiger (LA)
|Alex Cortez
|116
|Roland L. Bruno
|20/1
|5
|5Icy Gentleman (LA)
|Jorge Guzman
|116
|Henry B. Johnson, Jr.
|8/1
|6
|6So Sorry Ruston (LA)
|Donnie J. Meche
|118
|Jorge Lara
|20/1
|7
|7Masster Chief Ron (LA)
|Alexander Castillo
|116
|Ronald J. Matthieu
|4/1
|8
|8Brutus Hughes (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|120
|Samuel Breaux
|5/1
|9
|9Greeley's Wish (LA)
|Timothy Thornton
|118
|Brian Schweda
|6/1
|10
|10Smoothmoney (LA)
|Roberto Morales
|116
|Alfonso Balderas
|20/1
|11
|11Jobay (LA)
|Ashley Broussard
|116
|Samuel Breaux
|8/1
|12
|12Kenai Star (LA)
|Larry Taylor
|116
|Cecil Decker, Jr.
|15/1
LA Bred Premier Night Championship S.
Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $150,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 10:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Chocopologie (LA)
|Colby J. Hernandez
|123
|Patrick Devereux, Jr.
|4/1
|2
|2Southern Argument (LA)
|Roberto Morales
|118
|Oscar Modica
|12/1
|3
|3Mobile Bay (LA)
|Diego Saenz
|123
|Victor Arceneaux
|8/5
|4
|4Sir Genghis (LA)
|Kerwin D. Clark
|118
|Kirk Harris
|10/1
|5
|5Grande Basin (LA)
|Miguel Mena
|118
|Edward J. Johnston
|15/1
|6
|6The Pickett Factor (LA)
|Luis S. Quinonez
|118
|Ralph R. Irwin
|8/1
|7
|7One King's Man (LA)
|Richard E. Eramia
|118
|F. Dewaine Loy
|30/1
|8
|8Mageez (LA)
|Ashley Broussard
|118
|Delmar R. Caldwell
|6/1
|9
|9Watch My Smoke (LA)
|Gerard Melancon
|118
|Thomas M. Amoss
|8/1
|10
|10Fort Pulaski (LA)
|Steve J. Bourque
|118
|Danny Pish
|12/1