Louisiana Premier Night Set for Delta Downs
Photo: Coady Photography
The Pickett Factor is entered in the Louisiana Premier Night Championship Stakes.

Delta Downs is gearing up for another rich race program Feb. 11 as the track hosts the 14th edition of Louisiana Premier Night.

The 11-race program will feature six stakes races and four starter stakes for Louisiana-bred horses worth a total of $850,000 in purse money. First post time for the lucrative program is set for 5:40 p.m. CT.

The featured race will be the $150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship for older horses competing at 1-1/16 miles, which will be the 10th race on the program. This year’s Championship has attracted a full field of 10 including 2015 winner The Pickett Factor as well as Mageez, who took the B-Connected Stakes at Delta Downs Dec. 31. Graded stakes winner Mobile Bay is also part of the Championship field and a win would put him over the $1 million mark in career earnings.

The $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff field will include last year’s winner Forest Lake. The Jerry Delhomme trainee most recently finished a close second to Big World in the Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Big World, a Tom Amoss trainee, will also try the Distaff after winning the Magnolia Stakes at Delta Downs last October.

This year’s $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince has attracted two horses who already have won stakes races this season. Magic Vow was victorious in the $150,000 Louisiana Legacy on Jackpot Day, Nov.19, and Freakonthelead pulled a 70-1 upset in the Pelican Stakes on Jan. 21.

LA Bred Premier Night Prince S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 5
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 7:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Saint's Fan (LA)Colby J. Hernandez122Dallas Stewart6/5
22Kool Yankee (LA)Gerardo Mora117Henry Ray Dunn20/1
33Magic Vow (LA)Kerwin D. Clark122Allen Landry5/1
44Freakonthelead (LA)Timothy Thornton122Steven B. Flint10/1
55Tip Tap Tapizar (LA)Gerard Melancon122Steven M. Asmussen6/1
66Philly (LA)Miguel Mena119Albert M. Stall, Jr.15/1
77Big Maurice (LA)Richard E. Eramia119Joseph M. Foster30/1
88Jack Snipe's (LA)Donnie J. Meche122Gary M. Scherer8/1
99Underpressure (LA)Diego Saenz119Chris Richard6/1
1010Walking in Faith (LA)Junior Inirio119Jason G. Grudzien30/1
1111Ida's Warrior (LA)Sophie Doyle117Mark E. Casse20/1

LA Bred Premier Night Starlet S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 6
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 8:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Princess Samurai (LA)Miguel Mena117W. Bret Calhoun10/1
22Our Millie (LA)Alexander Castillo119Joseph M. Foster6/1
33Quarter Carat (LA)Kerwin D. Clark117Albert M. Stall, Jr.10/1
44Chases Dixie Belle (LA)Timothy Thornton122Charles P. Hukill20/1
55Naughty Little Nun (LA)Diego Saenz117Bernard S. Flint8/1
66My Gal Layla (LA)Roberto Morales119Eduardo Ramirez15/1
77Just Kylie (LA)Ashley Broussard119Shane Wilson20/1
88Mr. Al's Gal (LA)Richard E. Eramia122Justin Jeansonne6/5
99Sashimi Blaster (LA)Gerard Melancon122Steven B. Flint6/1
1010Moonlightnmidnight (LA)Colby J. Hernandez117Dallas Stewart10/1
1111E Z's All Attitude (LA)Jose Andres Guerrero117Jeffery A. Reeves, Jr.30/1
1212Liba (LA)Timothy Thornton115Joe Sharp20/1

LA Bred Premier Night Matron S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • 5f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 8:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Social Doll (LA)Kevin J. Smith116Cyril F. Hicks15/1
22Diamond Cutter (LA)Gerardo Mora116Pamela P. Simpson12/1
33Time Share (LA)Roberto Morales118W. Bret Calhoun5/2
44Hey Hey Miss Sue (LA)Timothy Thornton116Jonah Fuselier30/1
55Smittys Cougar (LA)Gerard Melancon116Ron Faucheux3/1
66Can't Touch Me (LA)Luis S. Quinonez118Clay Loetscher20/1
77Fiji D (LA)Jose Andres Guerrero116Ronnie P. Ward15/1
88Sarge's Daughter (LA)Eddie Martin, Jr.118William B. Sandmann III12/1
99Sunny Oak (LA)Manuel Mena118Edward J. Johnston2/1
1010Nadia Anne (LA)Ashley Broussard118Steven B. Flint12/1

LA Bred Premier Night Distaff S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 9:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Shadenlight (LA)Emanuel Nieves116Benard Chatters20/1
22Forest Lake (LA)Hector M. Santiago116Jerry Delhomme3/1
33Big World (LA)Gerard Melancon125Thomas M. Amoss2/1
44Believeinsomething (LA)Timothy Thornton116Brian Schweda6/1
55Bourbon N Boots (LA)Carlos L. Marquez116Kirk Harris20/1
66Tough Jeans (LA)Diego Saenz116Eduardo Ramirez10/1
77Pacific Pink (LA)Miguel Mena116Edward J. Johnston9/2
88Illussion Artist (LA)Colby J. Hernandez118Brad H. Cox4/1

LA Bred Premier Night Sprint S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 5f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 9:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Just Kissing Buck (LA)Diego Saenz116Eduardo Ramirez7/2
22Sir Genghis (LA)Kerwin D. Clark116Kirk Harris3/1
33Hitheredarling (LA)Gerard Melancon116Eduardo Ramirez15/1
44C U Tiger (LA)Alex Cortez116Roland L. Bruno20/1
55Icy Gentleman (LA)Jorge Guzman116Henry B. Johnson, Jr.8/1
66So Sorry Ruston (LA)Donnie J. Meche118Jorge Lara20/1
77Masster Chief Ron (LA)Alexander Castillo116Ronald J. Matthieu4/1
88Brutus Hughes (LA)Colby J. Hernandez120Samuel Breaux5/1
99Greeley's Wish (LA)Timothy Thornton118Brian Schweda6/1
1010Smoothmoney (LA)Roberto Morales116Alfonso Balderas20/1
1111Jobay (LA)Ashley Broussard116Samuel Breaux8/1
1212Kenai Star (LA)Larry Taylor116Cecil Decker, Jr.15/1

LA Bred Premier Night Championship S.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 10:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Chocopologie (LA)Colby J. Hernandez123Patrick Devereux, Jr.4/1
22Southern Argument (LA)Roberto Morales118Oscar Modica12/1
33Mobile Bay (LA)Diego Saenz123Victor Arceneaux8/5
44Sir Genghis (LA)Kerwin D. Clark118Kirk Harris10/1
55Grande Basin (LA)Miguel Mena118Edward J. Johnston15/1
66The Pickett Factor (LA)Luis S. Quinonez118Ralph R. Irwin8/1
77One King's Man (LA)Richard E. Eramia118F. Dewaine Loy30/1
88Mageez (LA)Ashley Broussard118Delmar R. Caldwell6/1
99Watch My Smoke (LA)Gerard Melancon118Thomas M. Amoss8/1
1010Fort Pulaski (LA)Steve J. Bourque118Danny Pish12/1

