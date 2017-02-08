Da Stoops to Stand in Oklahoma

Leading Oklahoma-based owner Danny Caldwell spied an opportunity when he saw multiple stakes winner Da Stoops being offered this week through the Fasig-Tipton February mixed sale.

"I had tried to buy him a few years ago, but they wanted too much," said Caldwell, who regularly tops the owner standings at Oaklawn Park, Remington Park, and Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel. "He had gotten my attention when Bob Baffert called him the fastest California-bred he'd ever trained. Then I owned a colt by him named Da Belldozer, who placed in a couple of stakes."

Caldwell bought Da Stoops for $4,000 out of the Four Star Sales consignment and is sending him to stand at Rockin BB Ranch near Tecumesh, Okla., just southeast of Oklahoma City. He will stand for $1,000.

"We value early speed in Oklahoma and this horse could run 1:08 and change and was a stakes winner at 2," Caldwell said. "I am always interested in buying racehorses, and this horse has already proven himself."

Da Stoops is a 14-year-old son of Distorted Humor —Glamorous Lady, by Kingdom of Spain. He earned $640,906 with a 5-5-4 record from 16 starts, which included four stakes wins. While primarily a sprinter, he won the 1 1/8-mile Cal National Snow Chief Stakes at Hollywood Park by 5 1/4 lengths. He also placed in the Hollywood Prevue Stakes (G3) and Dwyer Stakes (G2).

As a stallion, Da Stoops has sired 62 winners and his horses have earned more than $4.2 million, topped by multiple stakes winner and $218,720 earner Redneck Humor.