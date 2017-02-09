Look Back: Busher Beats the Boys in 1945 San Vicente

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday features in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is a short recap of the 1945 San Vicente Handicap at Santa Anita Park won by Busher. The staff report carried the headline, "Busher Once More," and appeared in the June 16, 1945 issue.



Scoring her third victory of the year in the San Vicente, Busher remained undefeated since her sale by Col. E. R. Bradley to movieman Louis B. Mayer.

The daughter of War Admiral, carrying top weight by the scale, came to the finish a handy winner with her jockey, Johnny Longden, keeping a wary eye on the riderless Quick Reward, which, after losing his jockey, paced the field and contributed greatly to mental unhappiness of the thousands who had made Busher an odds-on choice.

Quick Reward finished on the rail about a length in front of the official winner.

The price paid for Busher was not announced but around Lexington the word is passed around freely, without verification, that it was $50,000. Whether this is correct or not—it seems a low price for the best 2-year-old filly of 1944—Mr. Mayer has found another bargain. Under his colors Busher has won $2,500 in an overnight race, $18,605 in the Santa Susana Stakes, and $19,650 in the San Vicente, total $40,755.

Altogether she has won eight of her ten starts, finished once second, and earned $101,055.

Addendum: In the San Vicente for 3-year-olds, Busher, a daughter of War Admiral, was followed home by a pair of colts by Seabiscuit in Charles Howard's Sea Sovereign, second; and Bismarck Sea, third. Busher would earn Horse of the Year honors in 1945.