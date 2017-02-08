Connect to Lane's End Upon Retirement

Grade 1 winner Connect will stand at Lane's End Farm following his retirement from racing.

Owned by Paul Pompa and trained by Chad Brown, the son of Curlin finished 2016 with wins in the Sept. 24 Pennsylvania Derby (G2) over Gun Runner and the Nov. 26 Cigar Mile over Divining Rod. Although he finished sixth in the Travers Stakes (G1), the colt's only other loss was a third place finish in his first start.

"I've been very fortunate to own many top class racehorses, but Connect is in another league," Pompa said. "When it came time to determine the future of his stallion career, the best choice was Lane's End. Their success in making world class stallions, and the people involved, made it a very easy decision. I'm excited to run him again this year and very much looking forward to being involved with the Farish family and Lane's End for many years to come."

After breaking his maiden in his sophomore debut, Connect went on to win an allowance level race and the Curlin Stakes before the Travers. In winning the Pennsylvania Derby, Connect defeated Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Nyquist.

"Connect is poised to be one of the top older horses this year. He's done everything we've asked of him, from his stakes debut at Saratoga to defeating the Derby and Preakness winner and winning his first grade 1," Brown said. "He ran a 1 on the sheets in the Cigar and there are very few active horses running those kinds of figures."

Bred by Fox Straus, Connect is out of the unraced Holy Bull mare Bullville Belle from the immediate family of Pompa's own grade 1 Garden City winner Backseat Rhythm.

"He's by an emerging top class sire that's one of the most commercially sought after stallions in the market," Lane's End's Will Farish said. "He will cross beautifully with A.P. Indy line mares, which Curlin has had so much success with. He's an outstanding physical, very much akin to the successful stallions on our roster today. We're confident breeders will find him very attractive. We're certainly grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mr. Pompa and very pleased with the strength of the syndicate behind this horse."

Connect is currently in training with Chad Brown at Palm Meadows and is expected to make his 2017 debut this spring.