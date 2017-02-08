Brook Ledge Agent Gerkin Dies at 74

Robert Gerkin, a Brook Ledge employee affectionately known throughout the racing industry as "Pickles," died Jan. 21. He was 74.

Gerkin centered his entire career around horses, holding many racetrack jobs, including starting gate attendant, horse trainer, and jockey's agent. He was passionate about his family and was always eager to spend as much time with his children and grandchildren as possible.

Gerkin joined the Brook Ledge team in 2002, first as an over-the-road driver, and later became an agent stationed at Delaware Park and Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

"Bob's personality and knowledge of horses will be sorely missed by his Brook Ledge family after having him with us for over 15 years," Brook Ledge said in a statement.

