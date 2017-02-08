Third Day Wins Overnight Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Third Day wins the Just One More Stakes

Third Day successfully stretched out to one mile and picked up his second win in as many starts Feb. 8 when he rallied from fourth to win a $60,000 overnight stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Town & Country Racing and Spendthrift Farm's Third Day raced fourth early in the field of five 3-year-olds trying the one-turn mile in the Just One More Stakes, restricted to 3-year-olds who had never won a stakes.

Jockey John Velazquez asked Third Day for his best in the turn and the son of Bernardini responded, quickly surging into second before gradually reeling in early leader Barry Karafin Bets in the stretch.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Third Day edged Barry Karafin Bets by a neck, completing the mile test in 1:36.96.

Wednesday's race marked the first start for Third Day since he won his debut in a July 31 maiden race at Monmouth Park. Third Day registered a 2 1/4-length victory in that race, completing 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.19.

In preparing for his first start in more than six months, Third Day worked four times in January at Palm Beach Downs—earning the bullet in three of those moves.

Third Day was sent off the even-money favorite and returned $4.20, $2.60, and $2.10 across the board. Steven Dwoskin's Barry Karafin Bets held second, paying $3.20 and $2.20 to place and show. Gelfenstein Farm's Basha picked up third and returned $2.10 to show.

The current owners of Third Day went to $575,000 to land him from the De Meric Sales consignment at last year's Ocala Breeders' Sales Company March sale of 2-year-olds in training. Third Day previously sold for $150,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.