Breeders' Cup Tickets For Sale Beginning March 6

The Breeders' Cup today announced that tickets for the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 6. This is the first time that Del Mar, located just north of San Diego, will host the Breeders' Cup.

To purchase tickets, fans should go to BreedersCup.com or call the ticketing center at 877-849-4287 beginning at Noon ET / 9:00 a.m. PT on March 6.

A special ticket pre-sale will be conducted in the days prior to the March 6 on-sale date. Fans are encouraged to sign up now at BreedersCup.com/2017 for pre-sale access as demand for tickets to the 2017 World Championships is expected to be high and reserved seating is likely to sell out quickly.

Combining the sport's best racing, horses and jockeys with world-class dining and entertainment, the Breeders' Cup is one of the world's most prestigious international thoroughbred racing events of the year. The 34th running of the Breeders' Cup will make history as it debuts at the historic Del Mar racetrack -- the place "Where the Turf Meets the Surf" -- on November 3 and 4. San Diego's vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches and sunny days offer an exciting backdrop for the 2017 event.

More information on the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships, including ticketing details, transportation, and special fan experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.