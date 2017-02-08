Methamphetamine Overdose Led to Gomez's Death

A methamphetamine overdose combined with some heart issues caused the Dec. 14 death of retired jockey Garrett Gomez, according to an autopsy report from the Pima County (Az.) medical examiner.

The medical examiner determined that an accidental methamphetamine overdose was the primary cause of death with cardiomyopathy—heart disease—contributing to his demise. Besides methamphetamine, other drugs also were found in Gomez's system included cocaine, morphine, and cannabinoids (marijuana).

BALAN: Jockey Garrett Gomez Dies at Age 44

A two-time Eclipse Award-winning rider, Gomez, 44, died at the Casino Del Sol Resort near Tucson, Ariz.

