Half Interest Sold in Stakes Winner Then She Laughs

The owners of first year stallion War Dancer are pleased to announce the purchase of a 50% interest in the stakes winner and grade 3-placed mare Then She Laughs (Distorted Humor—Dances with Quack, by Sovereign Dancer) from Vivien Malloy of Edition Farm in Hyde Park, N.Y.

The War Dancer group is proud to partner with Malloy, one of the most respected breeders in the country and secretary-treasurer for New York Thoroughbred Breeders. The deal was brokered by bloodstock agent Mike McMahon. Then She Laughs is currently in foal to Eclipse champion sprinter Speightstown and will be bred back to War Dancer in 2017.

War Dancer (2010, War Front—Deed I Do, by Alydeed) is standing his first year at Rockridge Stud in Hudson, N.Y., for a fee of $5,000 live foal stands and nurses. Special incentives are offered for qualifying mares from out of state, in addition to limited availability to own a lifetime breeding right.