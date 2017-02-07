Cool Coal Man Sold to European Owner

Grade 2 winner and grade 1-placed Cool Coal Man will soon be on his way to Europe.

The 12-year-old son of Mineshaft —Coral Sea, by Rubiano, was bought for $25,000 by European bloodstock agent Marco Bozzi Feb. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton February mixed sale. Kentucky agent Killian McStay signed the sale ticket for Cool Coal Man on behalf of Bozzi.

"He is a good physical, and the pedigree speaks for itself," said McStay, who declined to identify the stallion's new owners or the country to which he would be shipped. "It is tough for stallions to stand outside Kentucky and shine. We feel the quality is there, and he deserves a shot."

Cool Coal Man was sold for $200,000 as a yearling at the 2006 Keeneland September sale to Whitehorse Stables and was bought back for $850,000 as a 2-year-old at the 2007 Fasig-Tipton Florida sale. Racing for Robert LaPenta and trainer Nick Zito, he won the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) and placed in five other graded stakes, including a third in the Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1). He had a 10-6-2 record out of 30 starts and earnings of $929,728.

As a sire, he has been represented by 43 winners from four crops of racing age and one black-type winner—Valery Stripe, a grade 2 winner in Puerto Rico. Cool Coal Man most recently stood at Journeyman Stud near Ocala, Fla., for $3,500.