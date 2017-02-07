Roman Ruler Dies

Millionaire and sire Roman Ruler died Jan. 25 at Haras Vacación in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the farm announced via Facebook. He was 15.

The son of Fusaichi Pegasus started his stud career in 2006 at Hill 'n' Dale Farms in Kentucky. Since 2008, he had shuttled to Haras Vacación. He sired 50 career stakes winners, including 2011 Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Ruler On Ice, grade 1 winners Artemis Agrotera and Homeboykris, Mexican champion Zacatlan, and Argentinian champions Caldine (ARG) and Lenovo (ARG).

"He put his heart in it when he ran, as his progeny do and will no doubt continue to do," the farm wrote in a statement. "He was an unforgetable stallion and racehorse... We are honored to have had him with us."

On the track, the son of Fusaichi Pegasus carried the colors of Fog City Stable to the winner's circle in five of his 10 starts and earned $1,220,800 for trainer Bob Baffert.

As a 2-year-old in 2004, he romped in both the Best Pal Stakes and the Nofolk Stakes (both G2) and was narrowly defeated in the Del Mar Futurity (G2). As a sophomore he won the grade 2 Dwyer Stakes before picking up his first grade 1 in the 2005 Haskell Invitational Handicap. He finished that season, his last on the track, with a third in the Travers Stakes (G1) and a second in the Goodwood Breeders' Cup Handicap (G2).