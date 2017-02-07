Betfair US/TVG Joins NTRA

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced Feb. 7 that Betfair US/TVG has joined the organization and that Kip Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Betfair US and TVG, has been appointed to the NTRA's Board of Directors.

"The perspective of one of the world's largest gaming operators and its national television network will be a welcome addition to our Board of Directors," said NTRA President and CEO Alex Waldrop. "We expect that Kip and his years of expertise will be great assets as we continue to identify ways to best serve the Thoroughbred racing industry."

Levin has been CEO of Betfair US and TVG since May 2014, responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the U.S. business operations, including the television network and wagering businesses. Since joining the company, Levin has overseen TVG's acquisition of and merger with HRTV to form TVG2, the growth of Betfair's legal U.S. online casino, and the U.S. launch of Betfair's exchange wagering platform in New Jersey. Before joining Betfair, Levin served in various senior executive roles at Live Nation and Ticketmaster, including Executive Vice President of Ticketmaster's multi-billion dollar e-commerce business.

"The NTRA has done exceptional work advocating on behalf of its stakeholders, including tracks, horsemen and horse players, the most recent example being the great work it has done in support of modernizing IRS rules to the industry's benefit," said Levin. "I look forward to working with the NTRA board on programs and policies that bolster the overall economic health of the Thoroughbred racing industry and to further exploring how TVG can continue to support the racing industry as a whole."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TVG, a subsidiary of Betfair Group plc, is one of the largest legal online gaming companies in the nation, accepting over $1 billion in wagers annually from over 30 states. TVG network airs races at over 150 racetracks worldwide and is among the most widely distributed horseracing networks in the world, operating TVG and TVG2 in more than 40 million U.S. homes.

Other individuals serving on the NTRA Board of Directors are Reynolds Bell (Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association), Robert Clay (The Jockey Club), Craig Dado (Del Mar Thoroughbred Club), Dennis Drazin (Monmouth Park), Greg Avioli (Thoroughbred Owners of California), Alan Foreman (Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association), Craig Fravel (Breeders' Cup Limited), Chris Kay (The New York Racing Association), Mike Rogers (The Stronach Group), William Thomason (Keeneland Association), Judy Wagner (Horseplayers' Representative), Waldrop (President and CEO of the NTRA), and Scott Wells (Thoroughbred Racing Associations).

Formal ratification of Levin's appointment by the NTRA board is scheduled for the NTRA's April meeting.