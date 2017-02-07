Rousing Sermon's First Foal is a Colt

Multiple stakes winner Rousing Sermon sired his first foal Jan. 30 when a bay colt out of Coastal Skimming was born at Rancho San Miguel.

The colt was bred by Larry and Marianne Williams. Coastal Skimming is a winning daughter of Skimming and the dam of multiple winners Swiss Skimmer, who has earned nearly $160,000, and Sea Preacher, who had earned almost $98,000. Coastal Skimming is also a half sister to multiple stakes winner and black-type producer Coastal Strike (Smart Strike).

Rousing Sermon is a multiple stakes winner and grade 1-placed son of Lucky Pulpit —Rousing Again, by Awesome Again . Also bred and raced by the Williams, Rousing Sermon never finished off the board in six starts at 2. He ended his juvenile campaign with a second in the 2011 CashCall Futurity (G1) at Hollywood Park and earnings of $274,000. Rousing Sermon would continue racing through 6 and placed in three other graded stakes—the Louisiana Derby (G2), Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G2), and the Native Diver Stakes (G3). He retired with a 6-7-7 record out of 36 starts and total earnings of $821,572.

Rousing Sermon stands at Rancho San Miguel near San Miguel, Calif., for $2,000 live foal.

