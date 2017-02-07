Cinnamon Spice Tops at Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale

Cinnamon Spice moved to the top of the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky winter mixed sale price list after Oussama Aboughazale's Stud Sumaya US went to $700,000 to land the winning half sister to grade 1 winner and promising young sire Violence .

Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for Fox Hill Farms, Cinnamon Spice is a 6-year-old daughter of Candy Ride . She was sold as a racing or broodmare prospect after closing out last season with a fourth-place finish in the Tiffany Lass Stakes Dec. 26 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Produced from the winning Gone West mare Violent Beauty, Cinnamon Spice descends from one of North America's most successful families that includes New York filly Triple Crown winner and Racing Hall of Famer Sky Beauty, millionaires Tale of Ekati , Pleasant Home, and Point of Entry , among others.

Cinnamon Spice was scheduled to be sold during the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale but had to be withdrawn due to restrictions placed on horses that recently had been in the state of Louisiana. Those restrictions, which led to other scratches from the Keeneland sale, were due to an outbreak of equine herpesvirus at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm, Cinnamon Spice was purchased by Rick Porter's Fox Hill for $350,000 from the Lane's End consignment to the 2012 Keeneland September yearling sale. On the track, Cinnamon Spice won four of nine starts and earned $144,820.

Frances Relihan, who advises Aboughazale and was on the phone with the owner throughout the bidding process, said they thought they would be able to secure the Cinnamon Spice for less but in the end were not to be outdone.

“She did cost more than we expected but the quality always rises to the top,” Relihan said. “We knew we would have a challenge to get her. We thought she was the best physical in the (Fasig-Tipton) sale. There is great depth in her pedigree. She had a lot of ability from what we could see on the track but she didn’t get black-type. She trained really well and showed some brilliance.

“Mr. Aboughazale is looking to add quality mares to his broodmare band and we thought this nice young mare would be ideal. She comes from a very good program at Fox Hill.”

Taylor Made’s Mark Taylor said the price paid for Cinnamon Spice exceeded the consignor’s expectations.

“It exceeded our expectations but at the same time I wasn’t totally shocked. There were a lot of inquiries about her privately after they saw her in the catalog. She is one of those mares that’s from a really deep family and is a half to what looks like an up-and-coming stallion in Violence.

“She had the talent and then add on top the horses Fox Hill buys … They just buy beautiful horses that can run.”