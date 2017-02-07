Museum to Unveil Permanent American Pharoah Exhibit

The Kentucky Derby Museum will unveil the permanent home of its new American Pharoah exhibit at a special event Feb. 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. As a part of the museum's ongoing Legends Series: Bourbon Masters, the museum will also release its own Maker's Mark Private Select bottle to celebrate the evening.



The event will feature a Legends Series question-and-answer session with Maker's Mark executive Rob Samuels, chief operating officer and grandson of the founders, and master distiller Greg Davis, and maturation specialist Jane Bowie. The panel discussion will be moderated by bourbon expert, blogger, and author Fred Minnick. Guests will also enjoy select Maker's Mark tastings as well as a private presentation of the commemorative bottle.

Attendees will get a first look at the permanent exhibit commemorating American Pharoah, who became the 12th American Triple Crown winner in 2015 and the first in 37 years to sweep the series. Highlights include exclusive items on loan from American Pharoah's owner/breeder Ahmed Zayat, trainer Bob Baffert, and jockey Victor Espinoza. In addition, the exhibit showcases a limited edition American Pharoah commemorative Maker's Mark bottle signed by Baffert, Espinoza, Samuels, and Ahmed and Justin Zayat.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person, $20 for Kentucky Derby Museum members.