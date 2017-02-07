Greece Joins EMHF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GREECE BECOMES EMHF'S 28TH MEMBER

The Jockey Club of Greece’s application to join the European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation has been accepted and Greece is to become the EMHF’s 28th member country. The decision follows an inspection visit by the EMHF’s Secretary-General, Paull Khan, in November and means that the Jockey Club of Greece will be welcomed to this year’s EMHF General Assembly, which is to be held in Stockholm on May 29th.

Brian Kavanagh, EMHF Chairman, said: ”We warmly welcome the Jockey Club of Greece into the region’s international racing community. I hope that we are witnessing the start of an era of growth in Greek racing and a return to the popularity the sport enjoyed in that country not so long ago.”

Dr Khan added: ”I was impressed by the strides that have been made over the past year to re-kindle horseracing in Greece and by the enthusiasm of all concerned to ensure that this upward trend continues. I am sure that there is much that our Federation, and its member Racing Authorities, can do to assist Greece in its journey.”

Mr Petros Zafeiris, Deputy General Manager at the Jockey Club of Greece, said:

“We are delighted to hear that we are now a member of EMHF. We would like to thank all members of EMHF for their decision. This decision is of great importance for us and supports our effort not only in keeping Greek racing alive but continuing towards a status that will permit us to actively interact with other racing industries. We strongly believe that we can benefit in many ways from being a member of the EMHF, on various racing matters and will gain practical assistance in providing a high quality experience. We are looking forward to meeting everyone at the General Assembly.”

The European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation represents 27 Racing Authorities. It is the regional body of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities. See www.euromedracing.eu.

The main objective of the EMHF is to develop relations among European and Mediterranean Horseracing Authorities, to coordinate promotion of horseracing in Europe and in Mediterranean countries, to defend its integrity and prestige throughout the world and to represent Europe and Mediterranean countries before IFHA.

Among its principal tasks are to: