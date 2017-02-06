Uncle Vinny Retired to Stud in Florida

Starlight Racing's grade 3 winner Uncle Vinny has been retired from racing and will enter stud at Stonewall's Prestige Stallions near Ocala, Fla. The 4-year-old son of Uncle Mo —Arealhotlover, by Untuttable, will stand for $4,000 live foal stands and nurses.

"Uncle Vinny provided our partners with many thrills during his racing career, and we are very encouraged by the Ocala breeders' enthusiasm for our Sanford Stakes (G3) winner," said Starlight principal Jack Wolf. Starlight Racing retained ownership of the young stallion.

Gilbert Campbell bred Uncle Vinny in Florida. He is the third foal produced by Arealhotlover, and her second black-type stakes winner. Bred and raced by Campbell, Arealhotlover also produced stakes winner Legal Laura (by Wildcat Heir) and stakes-placed Lu Lu Laura (Circular Quay). Starlight bought Uncle Vinny through agent Frank Brothers as a yearling for $175,000 out of the Summerfield consignment at the 2014 Keeneland September sale.

At 2, Uncle Vinny won at first asking by 4 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park. Under the care of trainer Todd Pletcher, he won the Sanford in his third start and followed that performance with a third in the grade 1 Hopeful Stakes. At 3, he finished third in the Long Branch Stakes. Uncle Vinny retires with $224,500 in earnings and 2-1-2 record out of 12 starts.

"Uncle Vinny was well balanced, correct, and very precocious, as well as demonstrating a good turn of foot," Pletcher said.