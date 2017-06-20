Brown, Lu to Central Kentucky Riding for Hope Board

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, which offers a variety of equine-assisted activities and therapies at its base at the Kentucky Horse Park, is pleased to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kristina G. Lu, VMD, DACT, is returning to the Board after a brief leave. Dr. Lu has been a longtime advocate for CKRH and has helped the non-profit obtain a variety of in-kind donations. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, she moved her practice to the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in 2005. With her specialty in Theriogenology (Animal Reproduction), Dr. Lu works predominately in Hagyard's McGee Fertility Center.

Dr. Stuart E. Brown II, DVM, has also been a long-time advocate for CKRH and a continued supporter of our annual NIGHT OF THE STARS gala. Dr. Brown began at the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in 1991, and his practice specializes in equine reproduction within the Thoroughbred industry in Central Kentucky. He has served on Hagyard's Executive Committee for the past 12 years and is actively involved in the management and planning of their multi-disciplined practice.

