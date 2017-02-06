Canada's Trillium, Delta Colleen, Receive Listed Status

The Jockey Club of Canada's Graded Stakes Committee held its annual review of graded and listed stakes and while the number of graded stakes in Canada remains unchanged at 44, there will be two upgrades of non-listed races to listed races for 2017.

The status for all other graded and listed stakes in Canada will remain unchanged in 2017

(see listing below). Canada will continue to host five grade 1, 15 grade 2, and 24 grade 3 races in 2017.

The Dec. 20 graded stakes committee meeting was conducted by committee chairman Jeffrey Begg and co-chairman James Bannon also accompanied by all committee members as well as the race secretaries from Hastings Racecourse, Northlands Park, and Woodbine.

After reviewing the NARC figures for all graded and listed races in Canada, the committee determined that the Trillium Stakes at Woodbine and Delta Colleen Handicap at Hastings would be upgraded to listed stakes in 2017.

The Jockey Club of Canada Graded Stakes Committee evaluates and reviews the graded stakes in Canada annually and determines whether races should be upgraded, downgraded, or remain the same. The committee bases their decisions on the cumulative NARC ratings for five consecutive years.

The Jockey Club of Canada Graded Stakes Committee reports that the following stakes races in Canada have lost black-type status effective 2017: the Jim Coleman Province Stakes at Hastings and the KY Alta Handicap at Northlands Park.