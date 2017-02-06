Fasig-Tipton Supplemental Entries Should Prove Popular

A niche Fasig-Tipton has carved for itself within the equine marketplace is aggressive recruitment of late entries to many of its sales, providing a measure of flexibility to consignors who want to get horses into the sale ring past the original entry deadline.

For the Feb. 7 second session of the Kentucky winter mixed sale that begins at 10 a.m., the supplemental catalog includes offerings that will likely be among the most desired by buyers.

One mare that has attracted a lot of attention at Barn 15 is Dr. Zic, an 11-year-old daughter of Milwaukee Brew who won the grade 1 Vinery Madison Stakes at Keeneland in 2010, a race in which she ran third the following year. Consigned as Hip 611 by James Keogh’s Grovendale, the mare is in foal to Constitution , whose first foals are weanlings this year.

Bred in Kentucky by Ronald McPeek, Dr. Zic was purchased by Marette Farrell for $40,000 at the 2008 Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co.’s June sale of 2-year-olds in training. After a career in which she won five of 17 starts and earned $365,786, Dr. Zic was bought by SF Bloodstock for $375,000 from the Four Star Sales consignment to the 2012 Keeneland January sale.

“Any time you can sell a Keeneland grade 1 winner it’s exciting,” Keogh said. “What’s not to like? She’s a grade 1 winner who defeated champions Informed Decision and Dubai Majesty. Buyers also really like mares in foal to Constitution.”

In addition to her race record, Dr. Zic also has a lot to like in her pedigree, with her female family including champion and successful sire Storm Bird and champion Northernette.

Keogh also has another well-bred Tuesday prospect in supplemental entry Playmates Arch (Hip 622), a 4-year-old daughter of deceased sire Arch in foal to young stallion Carpe Diem . Bred by SF Bloodstock, Playmates Arch is a full sister to Arkansas Derby (G1) winner and sire Archarcharch and half sister to grade 3 winner Balance of Power and stakes winner Run Sully Run. Her second dam is grade 1 winner Pattern Step.

"She is a beautiful mare and there aren’t going to be many more Arch fillies,” Keogh said. “She is from a hugely commercial family; foals out of her half sisters have been very well received.”

Supplemented to the sale as a racing or broodmare prospect by St George Sales is Sastrugi (Hip 604), a 3-year-old daughter of Bodemeister who is a half sister to $1.2 million earner and grade 1 winner Morning Line . The unraced filly’s second dam is multiple grade 1 winner November Snow.

“She is a very nice physical and has a lot going on in the pedigree,” said Archie St George of consignor St Geroge Sales. “It’s hard to get into these kinds of (female) families. A filly like this should sell very well.”

Taylor Made Sales Agency has two Feb. 7 offerings that showed their abilities on the track and have a lot of pedigree to help their residual values.

Hip 640, Glory, a 5-year-old daughter of leading sire Tapit bred by Patchen Wilkes Farm, placed three times in graded company in California and earned more than $200,000 for Rick Porter’s Fox Hill Farms, which purchased her for $260,000 from the Gainesway consignment as a yearling.

“The conformation is top of the line and she comes from a really deep family,” Mark Taylor said of the mare. “Except when he wants to keep one or two to breed to a stallion he raced, Rick Porter doesn’t keep fillies but sells them when they are finished racing. Fox Hill is a brand in itself. When people see the name Fox Hill Farms, they know it’s going to be good-looking, was well bred, and usually could run.”

Taylor is also high on Jolene (Hip 441,), a 6-year-old stakes-placed Malibu Moon mare selling during the regular portion of Tuesday’s session. Bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm, Jolene was initially sold to Regis Farm for $265,000, and went on to earn nearly $100,000 and was subsequently bought by John Shirreffs for $50,000 at the Regis dispersal at the 2015 Keeneland November sale.

“She is a big, strong mare who could really run,” Taylor said. “She is a good physical and is by a good broodmare sire. She is the type breeders like to breed to a young stallion.”

Velvet Snow, the dam of Jolene, was a stakes winner in Canada and the female family includes stakes winners Ocean Breeze and Top Notch Lady.

Fresh off the track and into the sale ring is Bahama Halo (Hip 616), a 3-year-old More Than Ready filly who finished unplaced in the grade 3 Sweetest Chant Stakes Feb. 4 and was then shipped to the Taylor Made consignment at Fasig-Tipton.

Bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm and bought by Let’s Go Stable for $350,000 from Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, the filly trained by Todd Pletcher was stakes-placed as a 2-year-old. Bahama Halo was produced from the Empire Maker mare Bahama Bound, who ran third in the grade 2 Top Flight Handicap. Second dam Summer Wind Dancer was a multiple graded stakes who earned nearly $900,000.