WinStar's Lisa Troutt Buys Into Eskenformoney

A half interest in StarLadies Racing’s graded stakes winner Eskenformoney has been sold to Lisa Troutt of WinStar Farm. The partnership will campaign the 5-year-old mare for the 2017 racing season.

Eskenformoney, a dark bay daughter of Eskendereya, has won four of her 20 starts and has earned $407,316. After knocking on the door against graded stakes competition, she had a breakthrough victory in the Rampart Stakes (G3) Dec. 17 at Gulfstream Park. She will remain in the Todd Pletcher barn and will continue to carry the StarLadies Racing silks on the track.

“We are so excited to have Lisa Troutt join us,” said Laurie Wolf who serves as co-managing partner of StarLadies Racing alongside Barbara Lucarelli. “Eskenformoney has really come into her own and we are looking forward to a really exciting year.”

The deal was brokered by Bradley Weisbord of BSW Bloodstock.

Eskenformoney was part of the inaugural crop for StarLadies Racing and became its first graded stakes winner. She is pointing to the Royal Delta Stakes (G2) Feb. 18 at Gulfstream for her next start.

Bred in Kentucky by Ramspring Farm out of the winning Not For Love mare But for Money, Starlight purchased Eskenformoney for $225,000 at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale out of the Taylor Made Sales consignment.