Super Majesty Tops Fasig-Tipton Day 1 Watch List

As a racehorse, Super Majesty lived up to her name.

The 5-year-old daughter from the first crop of WinStar’s Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Super Saver won or placed in five of her nine starts for LNJ Foxwoods, with her three victories including the 2015 Dogwood Stakes (G3).

Now the mare’s owners hope she can duplicate that success in the sales ring and eventually the breeding shed. They have entered Super Majesty as a broodmare prospect in the Fasig-Tipton winter mixed sale through the Darby Dan Farm consignment.

Super Majesty (Hip 238) is among the horses to keep an eye on during the Feb. 6 opening session of the two-day auction in Lexington. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. ET daily.

Bred in Kentucky by WinStar, Super Majesty was a $100,000 yearling when sold by Taylor Made Sales Agency and then brought a winning bid of $400,000 from Solis/Litt at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Florida March sale of 2-year-olds in training when consigned by Eddie Woods.

Super Majesty not only has her impeccable looks and winning record going for her, but she is from an active female family replete with black-type runners throughout her first four generations. Super Majesty was produced from the Canadian grade 3 stakes winner Gins Majesty, a Go for Gin mare who is a half sister to Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) winning millionaire Dancing in Silks. Super Majesty’s second dam, Lemhi Love, was a hard-knocking daughter of Royal and Regal whose 17 wins from ages 3 to 6 included nine stakes.

Another well-bred promising broodmare prospect on offer Monday is Vickie Wins, a winning 4-year-old daughter of leading broodmare sire Unbridled’s Song. Offered by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency as Hip 181, Vickie Wins is a half sister to 3-year-old Big Gray Rocket, a son of Tapit who cost $450,000 as a yearling and is conditioned by Bob Baffert.

Mistical Plan, the dam of Vickie Wins, was a five-time winner whose four stakes triumphs included the grade 1 Princess Rooney Stakes and Fair Ground Oaks (G2) and was a half sister to stakes winner Elegant Bel.

Among the large contingent from Taylor Made is the racing or broodmare prospect Thirsty Lady (Hip 163), a 3-year-old Stay Thirsty filly who is a half sister to grade 2 winners Mokat and Frolic's Dream (the dam of stakes winner Bode's Dream) and from the extended female family of multiple grade 2 winner Smok ‘n Frolic, who produced Canadian champion Hunters Bay .

Two short yearlings that could light up the bid board on Day 1 are Hip 157, a colt who is the only foal sired by The Factor in the sale, and Hip 281, a son of 2016 leading freshman sire Dialed In .

The colt by The Factor, bred in Kentucky by Highclere and foaled March 22, is out of a winning Cat Thief mare and is a half brother to Moms Choice, a stakes-placed earner of $194,479 to date. The female family includes multiple stakes winners Resplendency and Hero’s Tribute. He is offered by Stuart Morris, agent.

Consigned by St George Sales, agent, the Dialed In colt born May 9 was bred in Kentucky by Reggie and Tim Beeson. The colt is a half brother to stakes winner Proforma and both are out of the Salt Lake mare Caseys Irish Pride, a four-time winner who earned nearly $100,000.

Included in the young, active female family are stakes winners Western Prize and Wicked Deed.