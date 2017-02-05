Gulfstream Lowers Pick 3 Minimum

Gulfstream Park announced Feb. 5 it will lower the minimum wager on its Pick 3 to 50 cents beginning Feb. 8.



The Pick 3 had been a $1 minimum bet.



"After careful consideration and feedback from our bettors, we decided that lowering the minimum on the Pick 3 would make the bet more accessible to our fans and also bring it in line with our 50-cent Pick 4 and 50-cent Pick 5," said P.J. Campo, vice president of racing for The Stronach Group and general manager of Gulfstream Park. "We will continue working on our betting menu to make it fan friendly, and we always welcome feedback from our fans."