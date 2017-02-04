Favorable Outcome Flies Home in Swale

Favorable Outcome Flies Home in Swale
Photo: Coglianese Photos
Favorable Outcome comes home running to take the Swale

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Favorable Outcome rallied from last to run down favorite Three Rules in the stretch to win the $200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park Feb. 4. Watch Video

In the seven-furlong test for 3-year-olds over the fast track, Derek's Smile advanced for the early lead in the six-horse field with Sonic Mule and Vanish racing a length behind, while Three Rules, Impressive Edge, and Favorable Outcome chased. After Derek's Smile led the first quarter in :23.02, Vanish moved up along the rail and Sonic Mule took the lead, as a half went in :45.88. 

As the field bunched together through the turn, only separated by three lengths, 4-5 favorite Three Rules and 2-1 second choice Favorable Outcome both went wide around the fading frontrunners. Into the stretch, Three Rules got a half-length in front of Sonic Mule, but did not have enough to hold off a flying Favorable Outcome on his outside. Under jockey Javier Castellano, Favorite Outcome crossed the wire first by three-quarters of a length in 1:23.03 for trainer Chad Brown. Sonic Mule finished 2 3/4 lengths back in third. 

Favorable Outcome returned $6.20, $3, and $2.10 across the board. Three Rules paid $2.60 and $2.10, while Sonic Mule returned $2.10.

"He broke well out of the gate, and I took my time and they went pretty quick early," Castellano said. "I had to come around wide on the outside a little bit, but I think that was the key to win the race. 

"We had a lot of patience in the beginning and it paid off in the end. I felt like I had plenty of horse. I didn't use him early in the race and I knew when I asked he'd respond, and he did. I think he'll take another step forward. He's a young horse, a nice horse, and still developing."

After his first graded stakes victory, the 3-year-old son of Flatter   now has two wins from four starts. He broke his maiden in an impressive six-length score at Saratoga Race Course in August before running third in the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park in October. He last raced on a difference surface, finishing off the board in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T). 

"I just freshened him up after the Breeders' Cup," Brown said. "I really didn't have a plan up until a month ago. I told the owners, 'Look, let me just start breezing him.' Obviously, we planned on keeping him sprinting and on dirt. About three weeks ago, I just started breezing him and he was much fitter than I thought. I looked at the (Swale) and I figured let's run him in here. And if he wins, that would be great, knowing that he is not even a 100% fit. It should set up well for him and we can build on it. He ran terrific. He should get a lot out of it.

"I thought at the sixteenth pole he might feel the shortage of works there, but he showed a lot of heart today and he showed he is a really talented horse. I thought Javier judged his ride just right. It's going to be a campaign of just one-turn dirt races this whole year. There's a lot of good races for 3-year-olds in that category."

Bred by Charles Matses in Kentucky, Favorable Outcome was purchased by Klaravich Stables for $300,000 out of Tom McCrocklin's consignment at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s March 2-year-old sale. The chestnut colt is out of the stakes winning Eltish mare Shananies Song

