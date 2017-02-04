Weekend Stakes Rundown: El Areeb Back at Aqueduct

Photo: Chelsea Durand/NYRA
El Areeb wins the Jerome Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have full slates of stakes at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park, and a Triple Crown prep in New York. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 4

2 p.m.—$200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Three Rules, the standout colt of the Florida-bred crop last year, will make his 2017 debut. Last year over the local track, Three Rules tore through the lucrative Florida Sires races of the six-furlong Dr. Fager Stakes, seven-furlong Affirmed Stakes, and 1 1/16-mile In Reality Stakes, earning $600,000 for the breeder/owner team of Bert Pilcher's Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Geoff Roy,  and Tom Fitzgerald.

Swale S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 5
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Derek's Smile (KY)Emisael Jaramillo116Kelly J. Breen15/1
22Sonic Mule (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher7/2
33Three Rules (FL)Cornelio H. Velasquez120Jose Pinchin7/5
44Favorable Outcome (KY)Javier Castellano116Chad C. Brown8/5
55Vanish (ON)Joel Rosario120Mark E. Casse12/1
66Impressive Edge (KY)Luis Saez116Dale L. Romans15/1

2:30 p.m.—$200,000 Forward Gal Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Pretty City Dancer is also set to make her sophomore debut. The daughter of Tapit   has not raced since finishing in a dead-heat victory with Sweet Loretta in the Sept. 3 Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course and she was given the rest of 2016 off due to a minor training setback.

Forward Gal S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 6
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11My Lerler (FL)Jose Lezcano116Antonio Cioffi30/1
22Tequilita (KY)Luis Saez120Michael R. Matz12/1
33Bode's Dream (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher4/1
44Pretty City Dancer (KY)Julien R. Leparoux122Mark E. Casse7/5
55Brahms Cat (FL)Luca Panici116Larry Bates30/1
66Ms Locust Point (KY)Joel Rosario120John C. Servis5/1
77Wildcat Kate (FL)Eduardo O. Nunez120Kathleen O'Connell6/1
88Summer Luck (KY)Javier Castellano116Mark E. Casse6/1
99Lirica (FL)Edgard J. Zayas120Antonio Sano20/1

4 p.m.—$150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

Without a clear favorite among the five entered, trainer Doug O'Neill—who has three of the five—is hopeful any or all of his horses will seize an opportunity to move forward. The O'Neill trainees share only three wins between them, but each has shown at least a glimmer of reason to think more talent might be there.

Robert B. Lewis S. (G3)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 2
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo
  • 12:59 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Royal Mo (KY)Victor Espinoza120John A. Shirreffs5/2
22Irap (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill3/1
33Dangerfield (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux122Doug F. O'Neill7/2
44Term of Art (KY)Tyler Baze124Doug F. O'Neill9/2
55Sheer Flattery (KY)Mike E. Smith120Jerry Hollendorfer2/1

4:20 p.m.—$250,000 Withers Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack

After three straight dominating wins, including an 11 1/4-length score in the Jerome Stakes (G3) Jan. 2, El Areeb is back for another Aqueduct score. El Areeb has won his past three starts by a combined 25 1/4 lengths. He rolled to a maiden win in a six-furlong test Oct. 15 at Laurel Park in his third attempt and then won the James F. Lewis III Stakes at the same distance there Nov. 19 to close out the year.

4:30 p.m.—$200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

At the head of the short cast is Altamira Racing Stable's St. Joe Bay, a dead-heat winner of the Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) with Solid Wager at 6 1/2 furlongs Dec. 31. The 5-year-old gelding by St. Anddan preceded that effort with a score in a Del Mar allowance sprint Dec. 4.

Palos Verdes S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 3
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 1:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ike Walker (KY)Flavien Prat120Jerry Hollendorfer8/1
22Distinctive B (FL)Tyler Baze120Peter Miller7/2
33St. Joe Bay (FL)Kent J. Desormeaux122Peter Miller8/5
44Ocho Ocho Ocho (KY)Santiago Gonzalez120James M. Cassidy7/2
55Moe Candy (KY)Victor Espinoza120John W. Sadler2/1

4:38 p.m.—$125,000 King Cotton Stakes at Oaklawn Park

Ivan Fallunovalot will look for a third score in the King Cotton and will seek his fifth consecutive victory. A quarter-crack sidelined him several months after last year's King Cotton. He returned to win a Sept. 1 allowance at Remington Park, defended his title in the David M. Vance Sprint Stakes Sept. 25 at Remington, and scored his biggest victory to date in the Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Stakes (G3) Nov. 19 at Laurel.

King Cotton S.

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Helooksthepart (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.115Daniel C. Peitz20/1
22Ivan Fallunovalot (TX)Calvin H. Borel122W. T. Howard6/5
33Mr. Z (KY)Marlon St. Julien115D. Wayne Lukas20/1
44Apprehender (KY)Alex Birzer115Gene Jacquot10/1
55Storm Advisory (PA)Geovanni Franco115Robertino Diodoro10/1
66Conquest Twister (ON)Ricardo Santana, Jr.122Ron Moquett12/1
77Recount (IL)Chris Landeros122James P. DiVito6/1
88Rockport Kat (OK)Ramon A. Vazquez122Robertino Diodoro5/2
99Crewman (KY)Didiel A. Osorio117Dee Poulos20/1

5:05 p.m.—$100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

Having saddled the winners of the last five editions of the Sweetest Chant, trainer Chad Brown will look to add to his race-specific dominance when he leads over 9-5 morning line favorite Rymska. In her last start the filly finished fifth, beaten 3 1/4 lengths, by stablemate New Money Honey in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T).

Sweetest Chant S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 11
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Okinawa (KY)Javier Castellano114Chad C. Brown6/1
22Tamit (IRE)Julien R. Leparoux114Mark E. Casse5/1
33Compelled (FL)Jose Lezcano118Thomas F. Proctor5/2
44Mo Justice (KY)Tyler Gaffalione114Christophe Clement10/1
55A Great Time (MD)Emisael Jaramillo114Michael J. Trombetta20/1
66Just Sassy (FL)Jorge Ruiz114David R. Brownlee50/1
77Rymska (FR)Joel Rosario118Chad C. Brown9/5
88Bahama Halo (KY)Luis Saez114Todd A. Pletcher12/1
99Fifty Five (NY)Nik Juarez114Thomas M. Bush10/1

5:35 p.m.—$350,000 Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Aside from his well-documented mental lapse at the start of the Hopeful Stakes (G1), where he dropped jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. out of the gate, Classic Empire has not had a misstep. He proved handy enough during his win in Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) to overcome a lousy break and still recover with an off-the-pace rally, and he just as easily can sit on or near the front end, as he did in both the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1).

Lambholm South Holy Bull S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 12
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Gunnevera (KY)Javier Castellano122Antonio Sano9/2
22Perro Rojo (KY)Nik Juarez116Nicholas P. Zito30/1
33Classic Empire (KY)Julien R. Leparoux122Mark E. Casse3/5
44Talk Logistics (FL)Paco Lopez116Edward Plesa, Jr.12/1
55Irish War Cry (NJ)Joel Rosario120H. Graham Motion15/1
66Fact Finding (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher6/1
77Shamsaan (KY)Luis Saez116Kiaran P. McLaughlin20/1
88Cavil (KY)Jose Lezcano116Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1
99Fire for Effect (KY)Corey J. Lanerie116Dale L. Romans20/1

7 p.m.—$300,000 San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman's Hoppertunity will look for his second straight score in the San Antonio. The 6-year-old, Bob Baffert-trained son of Any Given Saturday took the 2016 edition by a nose over Imperative and went on to win the Jockey Club Gold Cup, his second grade 1 score, in October at Belmont Park.

San Antonio S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Hoppertunity (KY)Flavien Prat125Bob Baffert2/1
22Avanti Bello (CA)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill12/1
983Prospect Park (KY)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
34El Huerfano (CA)Victor Espinoza120Peter Miller12/1
45Mor Spirit (PA)Mike E. Smith122Bob Baffert3/1
56Dalmore (FL)Kent J. Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux8/1
67Accelerate (KY)Tyler Baze125John W. Sadler5/2
78Hard Aces (KY)Santiago Gonzalez122John W. Sadler6/1

7:30 p.m.—$200,000 San Marcos Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Only one horse in the field of 14 has been able to win back-to-back turf stakes—David Bienstock and Chuck Winner's Flamboyant. Texas Ryano, a 6-year-old son of Curlin   who won the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2T) last time out Nov. 25, could be added to that category with a win in the San Marcos.

Sunday, Feb. 5

4:30 p.m.—$200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Champagne Room will be in a unique position in the Las Virgenes. The champion 2-year-old filly of 2016 and the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner likely won't be favored. The horse of the moment, Unique Bella, off back-to-back freakish performances, should assume that mantle.

Las Virgenes S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, February 05, 2017, Race 6
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Mopotism (KY)Flavien Prat118Doug F. O'Neill-
2Champagne Room (KY)Mario Gutierrez123Peter Eurton-
3Mistressofthenight (KY)Corey S. Nakatani118Richard Baltas-
4Unique Bella (PA)Mike E. Smith120Jerry Hollendorfer-
5Miss Southern Miss (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux118J. Keith Desormeaux-

