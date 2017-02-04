Weekend Stakes Rundown: El Areeb Back at Aqueduct

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have full slates of stakes at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park, and a Triple Crown prep in New York. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, Feb. 4
2 p.m.—$200,000 Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park
Three Rules, the standout colt of the Florida-bred crop last year, will make his 2017 debut. Last year over the local track, Three Rules tore through the lucrative Florida Sires races of the six-furlong Dr. Fager Stakes, seven-furlong Affirmed Stakes, and 1 1/16-mile In Reality Stakes, earning $600,000 for the breeder/owner team of Bert Pilcher's Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Geoff Roy, and Tom Fitzgerald.
Swale S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 5
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo
- 2:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Derek's Smile (KY)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|116
|Kelly J. Breen
|15/1
|2
|2Sonic Mule (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/2
|3
|3Three Rules (FL)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|120
|Jose Pinchin
|7/5
|4
|4Favorable Outcome (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Chad C. Brown
|8/5
|5
|5Vanish (ON)
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Mark E. Casse
|12/1
|6
|6Impressive Edge (KY)
|Luis Saez
|116
|Dale L. Romans
|15/1
2:30 p.m.—$200,000 Forward Gal Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park
Pretty City Dancer is also set to make her sophomore debut. The daughter of Tapit has not raced since finishing in a dead-heat victory with Sweet Loretta in the Sept. 3 Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course and she was given the rest of 2016 off due to a minor training setback.
Forward Gal S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 6
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 2:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1My Lerler (FL)
|Jose Lezcano
|116
|Antonio Cioffi
|30/1
|2
|2Tequilita (KY)
|Luis Saez
|120
|Michael R. Matz
|12/1
|3
|3Bode's Dream (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4/1
|4
|4Pretty City Dancer (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|7/5
|5
|5Brahms Cat (FL)
|Luca Panici
|116
|Larry Bates
|30/1
|6
|6Ms Locust Point (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John C. Servis
|5/1
|7
|7Wildcat Kate (FL)
|Eduardo O. Nunez
|120
|Kathleen O'Connell
|6/1
|8
|8Summer Luck (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|6/1
|9
|9Lirica (FL)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|120
|Antonio Sano
|20/1
4 p.m.—$150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park
Without a clear favorite among the five entered, trainer Doug O'Neill—who has three of the five—is hopeful any or all of his horses will seize an opportunity to move forward. The O'Neill trainees share only three wins between them, but each has shown at least a glimmer of reason to think more talent might be there.
Robert B. Lewis S. (G3)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 2
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $150,000
- 3 yo
- 12:59 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Royal Mo (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5/2
|2
|2Irap (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3/1
|3
|3Dangerfield (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7/2
|4
|4Term of Art (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9/2
|5
|5Sheer Flattery (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2/1
4:20 p.m.—$250,000 Withers Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack
After three straight dominating wins, including an 11 1/4-length score in the Jerome Stakes (G3) Jan. 2, El Areeb is back for another Aqueduct score. El Areeb has won his past three starts by a combined 25 1/4 lengths. He rolled to a maiden win in a six-furlong test Oct. 15 at Laurel Park in his third attempt and then won the James F. Lewis III Stakes at the same distance there Nov. 19 to close out the year.
4:30 p.m.—$200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
At the head of the short cast is Altamira Racing Stable's St. Joe Bay, a dead-heat winner of the Midnight Lute Stakes (G3) with Solid Wager at 6 1/2 furlongs Dec. 31. The 5-year-old gelding by St. Anddan preceded that effort with a score in a Del Mar allowance sprint Dec. 4.
Palos Verdes S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 3
- 6f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 1:29 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Ike Walker (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8/1
|2
|2Distinctive B (FL)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Peter Miller
|7/2
|3
|3St. Joe Bay (FL)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|8/5
|4
|4Ocho Ocho Ocho (KY)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|7/2
|5
|5Moe Candy (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|2/1
4:38 p.m.—$125,000 King Cotton Stakes at Oaklawn Park
Ivan Fallunovalot will look for a third score in the King Cotton and will seek his fifth consecutive victory. A quarter-crack sidelined him several months after last year's King Cotton. He returned to win a Sept. 1 allowance at Remington Park, defended his title in the David M. Vance Sprint Stakes Sept. 25 at Remington, and scored his biggest victory to date in the Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Stakes (G3) Nov. 19 at Laurel.
King Cotton S.
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Helooksthepart (KY)
|Joseph Rocco, Jr.
|115
|Daniel C. Peitz
|20/1
|2
|2Ivan Fallunovalot (TX)
|Calvin H. Borel
|122
|W. T. Howard
|6/5
|3
|3Mr. Z (KY)
|Marlon St. Julien
|115
|D. Wayne Lukas
|20/1
|4
|4Apprehender (KY)
|Alex Birzer
|115
|Gene Jacquot
|10/1
|5
|5Storm Advisory (PA)
|Geovanni Franco
|115
|Robertino Diodoro
|10/1
|6
|6Conquest Twister (ON)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|122
|Ron Moquett
|12/1
|7
|7Recount (IL)
|Chris Landeros
|122
|James P. DiVito
|6/1
|8
|8Rockport Kat (OK)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|122
|Robertino Diodoro
|5/2
|9
|9Crewman (KY)
|Didiel A. Osorio
|117
|Dee Poulos
|20/1
5:05 p.m.—$100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
Having saddled the winners of the last five editions of the Sweetest Chant, trainer Chad Brown will look to add to his race-specific dominance when he leads over 9-5 morning line favorite Rymska. In her last start the filly finished fifth, beaten 3 1/4 lengths, by stablemate New Money Honey in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T).
Sweetest Chant S. (G3T)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 11
- 1m
- Turf
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 5:05 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Okinawa (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|114
|Chad C. Brown
|6/1
|2
|2Tamit (IRE)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|114
|Mark E. Casse
|5/1
|3
|3Compelled (FL)
|Jose Lezcano
|118
|Thomas F. Proctor
|5/2
|4
|4Mo Justice (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|114
|Christophe Clement
|10/1
|5
|5A Great Time (MD)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|114
|Michael J. Trombetta
|20/1
|6
|6Just Sassy (FL)
|Jorge Ruiz
|114
|David R. Brownlee
|50/1
|7
|7Rymska (FR)
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|9/5
|8
|8Bahama Halo (KY)
|Luis Saez
|114
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12/1
|9
|9Fifty Five (NY)
|Nik Juarez
|114
|Thomas M. Bush
|10/1
5:35 p.m.—$350,000 Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park
Aside from his well-documented mental lapse at the start of the Hopeful Stakes (G1), where he dropped jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. out of the gate, Classic Empire has not had a misstep. He proved handy enough during his win in Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) to overcome a lousy break and still recover with an off-the-pace rally, and he just as easily can sit on or near the front end, as he did in both the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1).
Lambholm South Holy Bull S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 12
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $350,000
- 3 yo
- 5:35 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Gunnevera (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Antonio Sano
|9/2
|2
|2Perro Rojo (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|116
|Nicholas P. Zito
|30/1
|3
|3Classic Empire (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|3/5
|4
|4Talk Logistics (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|12/1
|5
|5Irish War Cry (NJ)
|Joel Rosario
|120
|H. Graham Motion
|15/1
|6
|6Fact Finding (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6/1
|7
|7Shamsaan (KY)
|Luis Saez
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|20/1
|8
|8Cavil (KY)
|Jose Lezcano
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|15/1
|9
|9Fire for Effect (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|116
|Dale L. Romans
|20/1
7 p.m.—$300,000 San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman's Hoppertunity will look for his second straight score in the San Antonio. The 6-year-old, Bob Baffert-trained son of Any Given Saturday took the 2016 edition by a nose over Imperative and went on to win the Jockey Club Gold Cup, his second grade 1 score, in October at Belmont Park.
San Antonio S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 04, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $300,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:02 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Hoppertunity (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Bob Baffert
|2/1
|2
|2Avanti Bello (CA)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12/1
|98
|3Prospect Park (KY)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|3
|4El Huerfano (CA)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Peter Miller
|12/1
|4
|5Mor Spirit (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3/1
|5
|6Dalmore (FL)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8/1
|6
|7Accelerate (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|5/2
|7
|8Hard Aces (KY)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6/1
7:30 p.m.—$200,000 San Marcos Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park
Only one horse in the field of 14 has been able to win back-to-back turf stakes—David Bienstock and Chuck Winner's Flamboyant. Texas Ryano, a 6-year-old son of Curlin who won the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2T) last time out Nov. 25, could be added to that category with a win in the San Marcos.
Sunday, Feb. 5
4:30 p.m.—$200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
Champagne Room will be in a unique position in the Las Virgenes. The champion 2-year-old filly of 2016 and the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner likely won't be favored. The horse of the moment, Unique Bella, off back-to-back freakish performances, should assume that mantle.
Las Virgenes S. (G2)
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, February 05, 2017, Race 6
- 1m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Mopotism (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|2
|Champagne Room (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Peter Eurton
|-
|3
|Mistressofthenight (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|118
|Richard Baltas
|-
|4
|Unique Bella (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|-
|5
|Miss Southern Miss (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|-